Jascha Heifetz: God's Fiddler

Discover the story of legendary musician Jascha Heifetz (1901-1987), the first truly modern violin virtuoso. This documentary portrays an artist for whom only perfection would do through vintage performances, master classes and Heifetz’ previously unseen home movies. Interviewees include Itzhak Perlman, Ivry Gitlis and Ida Haendel, and former student, accompanist and longtime companion Ayke Agus.