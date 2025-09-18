© 2025 Connecticut Public

America's Test Kitchen

Farmer’s Brunch

Season 26 Episode 2605 | 28m 23s

Test cook Keith Dresser prepares host Bridget Lancaster a hearty German Farmer’s Breakfast (Bauernfrühstück). Equipment expert Adam Ried reviews cookie sheets. And Bridget makes host Julia Collin Davison a delicious Appeltaart (Dutch Apple Pie).

Aired: 09/19/25 | Expires: 11/21/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Flavor-Packed Pastas
Spaghetti All’Assassina, Triple Mushroom Pasta; tasting of canned whole tomatoes
Episode: S26 E2602 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Make-Ahead Masterclass
Glazed Boneless Beef Short Ribs, Make-Way-Ahead Dinner Rolls; tools for easy meal prep
Episode: S26 E2601 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Turkey Lasagna and Chocolate Sorbet
Turkey Sausage Lasagna, Chocolate Sorbet; deep dive on sugars
Episode: S26 E2604 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Corn Cakes and Chowder
Cachapas con Queso de Mano (Venezuelan Cheese-Filled Corn Cakes), Fresh Corn Chowder; dish towels
Episode: S26 E2603 | 28:23
Watch 28:25
America's Test Kitchen
Fish the French Way
Saumon aux Lentilles, Halibut à La Nage; reading expiration dates; science of colored salt
Episode: S25 E2512 | 28:25
Watch 28:25
America's Test Kitchen
Pub-Style Favorites
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches, Steak Tips with Mushroom-Onion Gravy; review of sauté pans
Episode: S25 E2513 | 28:25
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pork and Apples
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes
Episode: S25 E2501 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Chicken on the Grill
Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa, Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay; countertop ice maker review
Episode: S25 E2502 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Breakfast for a Crowd
Breakfast Taco Board, Deluxe Blueberry Pancakes; stand mixers review
Episode: S25 E2505 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Fall Bounty
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Episode: S25 E2503 | 27:55