Taiwanese Staples

Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Chicken Yassa (Senegalese Braised Chicken), Arroz con Pollo; chicken broth tasting
Ice Cream Cake, the science behind the cooling powers of ice
Spaghetti All’Assassina, Triple Mushroom Pasta; tasting of canned whole tomatoes
Glazed Boneless Beef Short Ribs, Make-Way-Ahead Dinner Rolls; tools for easy meal prep
Turkey Sausage Lasagna, Chocolate Sorbet; deep dive on sugars
Cachapas con Queso de Mano (Venezuelan Cheese-Filled Corn Cakes), Fresh Corn Chowder; dish towels
Bauernfrühstück (German Farmer’s Breakfast), Appeltaart (Dutch Apple Pie); best cookie sheets
Stuffed Spatchcock Turkey, Shaved Celery Salad; the best slicing knives
Pan-Seared Halibut with Wilted Bitter Greens, Ma’amoul; frozen puff pastry tasting
Saumon aux Lentilles, Halibut à La Nage; reading expiration dates; science of colored salt