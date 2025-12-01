Weeknight Chicken and Mashed Potatoes

Extras
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Can Eliza have it all? Season 6 premieres on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8/7c.
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Experience an excerpt from "Liquorice Allsorts" from "Nutcracker."
Emma Hawes and Aitor Arrieta perform an excerpt from the Sugar Plum pas de deux.
Ivana Bueno and Junor Souza perform an excerpt from "Nutcracker."
Spaghetti All’Assassina, Triple Mushroom Pasta; tasting of canned whole tomatoes
Glazed Boneless Beef Short Ribs, Make-Way-Ahead Dinner Rolls; tools for easy meal prep
Bauernfrühstück (German Farmer’s Breakfast), Appeltaart (Dutch Apple Pie); best cookie sheets
Turkey Sausage Lasagna, Chocolate Sorbet; deep dive on sugars
Cachapas con Queso de Mano (Venezuelan Cheese-Filled Corn Cakes), Fresh Corn Chowder; dish towels
Chicken Yassa (Senegalese Braised Chicken), Arroz con Pollo; chicken broth tasting
Ice Cream Cake, the science behind the cooling powers of ice
Pan-Seared Halibut with Wilted Bitter Greens, Ma’amoul; frozen puff pastry tasting
Stuffed Spatchcock Turkey, Shaved Celery Salad; the best slicing knives
Gua Bao, Taiwanese Pork Rice; our favorite Hoisin sauce