Antiques Roadshow

Junk in the Trunk 9

Season 23 Episode 26 | 52m 29s

Discover never-before-seen appraisals from all five Season 23 cities, including 1949 Charles & Ray Eames molded chairs, a Sioux pipe and pipe bag made around 1880, and a 1953 MAD Issue 8 “Frank N. Stein” story. Which is valued at $40,000-$60,000?

Aired: 10/13/19 | Expires: 11/11/19
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 28
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 27
  • Season 26
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 25
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 24
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 23
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 22
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 21
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 20
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 19
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 18
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 17
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 16
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 15
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 14
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 13
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 12
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 11
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 10
Watch 52:29
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Finds 3
Revisit some remarkable ROADSHOW finds whose stories didn’t stop even after we yelled cut!
Episode: S28 E24 | 52:29
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Celebrating Native American Heritage
Celebrate incredible art and artifacts from Indigenous creators and history makers.
Episode: S28 E23 | 52:26
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Madison 2024, Hour 2
Roadshow revisits one-of-a-kind Wisconsin wonders including one worth $77,000 to $123,000!
Episode: S28 E21 | 52:25
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Madison 2024, Hour 1
Learn how the antiques market has evolved since 2008. One find is now up to $150,000!
Episode: S28 E20 | 52:25
Watch 52:23
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 2
Discover dazzling Denver treasures and guess which have soared since 2008!
Episode: S28 E19 | 52:23
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 1
Discover updated Denver delights from ROADSHOW's 2009 visit! One is now up to $150,000!
Episode: S28 E18 | 52:25
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 2
Revisit Atlantic City treasures 15 years after ROADSHOW’s stop, including a $150,000 find!
Episode: S28 E17 | 52:24
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 1
2009 Atlantic City finds reevaluated in today’s market, one is updated to $150K-$250K!
Episode: S28 E16 | 52:24
Watch 52:28
Antiques Roadshow
I Was There
Hear ROADSHOW guests’ stories and see some incredible mementos from their experiences!
Episode: S28 E22 | 52:28
Watch 52:58
Antiques Roadshow
Albuquerque, NM, Hour 1
A Woodstock collection, a wedding gown, and a Jane Peterson oil. Which is worth $300,000?
Episode: S19 E19 | 52:58