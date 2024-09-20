© 2024 Connecticut Public

Antiques Roadshow

Vintage Portland

Season 22 Episode 21 | 52m 22s

How much has the antiques market evolved in the past 20 years? Find out as ANTIQUES ROADSHOW revisits and updates standout Portland appraisals from 1998, including one treasure with a new valuation that jumps to $70,000-$90,000!

Aired: 07/08/18 | Expires: 12/09/23
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 9:53
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci’s Scientific Experiments
Leonardo da Vinci becomes more of a scientist with age and performs experiments to test theories.
Clip: S1 E2 | 9:53
Watch 10:09
Leonardo da Vinci
Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci and The Battle of Anghiari
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Battle of Anghiari commission pits him against his rival, Michelangelo.
Clip: S1 E2 | 10:09
Watch 7:22
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci Investigates the Human Body
Leonardo da Vinci’s study of human anatomy combine scientific exploration with expert artistry.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:22
Watch 7:45
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci's The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne
Da Vinci’s The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne showcases his scientific and artistic knowledge.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:45
Watch 8:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci and The Mona Lisa
Leonardo da Vinci spends 14 years working on The Mona Lisa, the culmination of all his knowledge.
Clip: S1 E2 | 8:20
Watch 0:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Teaser Trailer
Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds. Premieres Nov. 18.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 1:10
Leonardo da Vinci
Official Trailer
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Preview: 1:10
Watch 8:40
Leonardo da Vinci
Early Works of Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci’s first commissions are a great way to explore his early painting techniques.
Clip: S1 E1 | 8:40
Watch 8:02
Leonardo da Vinci
The Vitruvian Man and Leonardo da Vinci's Anatomical Studies
Leonardo da Vinci studied anatomy to gain a deeper knowledge of how the body worked.
Clip: S1 E1 | 8:02
Watch 12:08
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper
In the early 1490s, Leonardo da Vinci tackled his most ambitious work yet – The Last Supper.
Clip: S1 E1 | 12:08
