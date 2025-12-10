MUSIC episode

MUSIC features finely crafted handmade instruments and the world renowned artists who play them including Jake Shimabukuro with his Kamaka ukulele, Joan Baez with her Martin guitar, Scotty Barnhart of the Count Basie Orchestra with his David Monette trumpet, Rhiannon Giddens with her James Hartel banjo, Tony Ellis with his Stelling Banjo, timpanist Joseph Pereira and mallet maker Jason Ginter.