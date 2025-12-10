© 2025 Connecticut Public

Craft in America

IDENTITY episode

Season 11 Episode 2 | 55m 11s

Artists explore issues of gender, race, culture and place, offering true expressions of their experience in this world. Featuring potter Diego Romero, photographer Cara Romero, furniture maker Wendy Maruyama, and sculptor Cristina Córdova. PBS premiere December 27, 2019 (check local listings)

Aired: 12/26/19 | Expires: 01/02/27
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Craft in America Season 17
  • Craft in America Season 16
  • Craft in America Season 15
  • Craft in America Season 14
  • Craft in America Season 13
  • Craft in America Season 12
  • QUILTS and IDENTITY
  • CALIFORNIA and VISIONARIES
  • BORDERS and NEIGHBORS
  • TEACHERS and NATURE
  • MUSIC and CELEBRATION
  • SERVICE
  • FORGE and HOLIDAY and INDUSTRY
  • THREADS and CROSSROADS
  • MESSAGES and FAMILY
  • ORIGINS and PROCESS
  • MEMORY and LANDSCAPE and COMMUNITY
Watch 55:04
Craft in America
WEST episode
WEST celebrates the continuum of heritage and the handmade in the American west.
Episode: S17 E2 | 55:04
Watch 54:48
Craft in America
EAST episode
EAST highlights diverse expressions behind modern craft in the eastern region of America.
Episode: S17 E1 | 54:48
Watch 55:41
Craft in America
COLLECTORS episode
COLLECTORS reveals the relationship between craft collectors & artists they support
Episode: S16 E2 | 55:41
Watch 55:11
Craft in America
SCIENCE episode
SCIENCE investigates the unexpected intersection between art and the sciences
Episode: S16 E1 | 55:11
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
PLAY episode
PLAY celebrates the power of imagination and the child in all of us.
Episode: S15 E1 | 55:06
Watch 55:36
Craft in America
MINIATURES episode
MINIATURES explores the world of small objects and big ideas
Episode: S15 E2 | 55:36
Watch 55:05
Craft in America
HOME Episode
HOME visits artists whose environments are filled with meaning and metaphor
Episode: S14 E2 | 55:05
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
INSPIRATION Episode
INSPIRATION reveals the magic and influence of craft
Episode: S14 E1 | 54:36
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
JEWELRY episode
JEWELRY explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment.
Episode: S13 E2 | 55:06
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
HARMONY episode
HARMONY bridges the art forms of music and craft
Episode: S13 E1 | 54:36