Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Daniel’s New Babysitter/Daniel Sleeps at the Treehouse (ASL)

Season 6 Episode 1 | 26m 25s

Daniel is unsure about his new babysitter, but he gives it some time and has a tigertastic day. / Daniel and O the Owl sleep over at Katerina’s. O feels uncomfortable at first, but gives it some time and decides to stay.

Aired: 04/17/24
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Juan Carlos Visits Daniel / Juan Carlos at the Clock Factory
Juan Carlos visits Daniel's neighborhood. / Daniel asks Juan Carlos what he wants to do.
Episode: S6 E18 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Helps Take Care of Margaret/The Dinosaur Playground
Daniel is upset at school pick-up./ Daniel wants to stay with his mom on a class trip.
Episode: S6 E8 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
An Important Job at the Market/Important Jobs at the Garden
Daniel and Dad help Prince Tuesday at the market./Daniel is excited to plant flowers.
Episode: S6 E14 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Taking Turns at Show and Tell/Taking Turns at the Pool
Daniel learns how to take turns./Daniel and Miss Elaina take turns playing at the pool.
Episode: S6 E16 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Max Ask to Play/Daniel Plays at the Music Shop
Daniel and Max learn how to ask./O the Owl is worried about joining his friends.
Episode: S6 E17 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Grandpere Sleeps Over/Tea Party at the Castle
Grandpere sleeps over. / Daniel has a tea party with Chrissie and Prince Wednesday.
Episode: S6 E12 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Neighborhood Wedding
The Neighborhood celebrates Dr. Anna and Baker Aker’s wedding!
Episode: S6 E11 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel's Obstacle Course/Daniel and O's Magic Show
Daniel plays in Miss Elaina’s obstacle course./Daniel and O put on a magic show.
Episode: S6 E10 | 26:10
Watch 26:11
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Mr. Malik Comes Back to School/Daniel's Wintry Walk
Mr. Malik teaches the children about hermit crabs./Daniel and Katerina play in the snow.
Episode: S6 E7 | 26:11
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Gives a Gift/Daniel Receives a Gift
Daniel makes Miss Elaina a birthday gift./Daniel appreciates his gift from Grandpere.
Episode: S6 E5 | 26:10