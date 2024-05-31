© 2024 Connecticut Public

Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution

Rock the Boat

Season 1 Episode 1 | 54m 39s

Explore the origin of a global music phenomenon born among gay and Black communities coming together in apartments and basement bars in 1970s New York, where dancefloors became a platform in their battle for visibility and inclusion.

Aired: 05/30/24 | Expires: 07/16/24
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Episode 3 Preview
Dive into how disco fell victim to a violent backlash and emerged to come back stronger.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Episode 2 Preview
As disco conquers the mainstream, it turns Black women and gay men into icons.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Studio 54
Explore the opening of Studio 54.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:59
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Official Trailer
The surprising and overlooked history of disco: its origins, its fall and its legacy.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Out of the Odor-nary
Full of funk, a rare “corpse flower” is in bloom at Eastern Connecticut State University.
Special: 2:42
NOVA
Total Eclipse in the Heart of Texas Hill Country
People from all over the country converge on a small Texas town to see a total solar eclipse.
Clip: S51 | 6:41
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now
As disco conquers the mainstream, it turns Black women and gay men into icons.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:31
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Stayin’ Alive
Discover how disco fell victim to a violent backlash – and how it came back stronger.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:38
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
A Political Statement
Discover how members of the Gay Activist Alliance challenged the status quo at the Rainbow Room.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:25
Seaside Hotel
Episode 3
Weyse goes into a rage. But soon, the best kept secret in the hotel is suddenly revealed.
Episode: S10 E3 | 50:47
