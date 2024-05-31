© 2024 Connecticut Public

Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution

Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now

Season 1 Episode 2 | 54m 31s

Experience the pinnacle of disco culture during the 1970s, set against the backdrop of Black power and sexual liberation. As disco conquers the mainstream, Black women and gay men rise as superstars and icons.

Aired: 05/30/24 | Expires: 07/23/24
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Episode 3 Preview
Dive into how disco fell victim to a violent backlash and emerged to come back stronger.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Episode 2 Preview
As disco conquers the mainstream, it turns Black women and gay men into icons.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Studio 54
Explore the opening of Studio 54.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:59
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Official Trailer
The surprising and overlooked history of disco: its origins, its fall and its legacy.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Stayin’ Alive
Discover how disco fell victim to a violent backlash – and how it came back stronger.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:38
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Rock the Boat
Explore how this global music craze was born in the apartments and basement bars of 1970s New York.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:39