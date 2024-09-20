Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2024

Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: Arnold Palmer-engraved Golf Club, ca. 1980
Appraisal: Weller Vase, ca. 1905
Appraisal: W. Sharlhorne "Time for Man and Beast" Art, ca. 1995
Appraisal: Jerry Casebier Carved Wooden Sculpture, ca. 1970
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Great Performances Season 52
-
Great Performances Season 51
-
Great Performances Season 50
-
Great Performances Season 49
-
Great Performances Season 48
-
Great Performances Season 47
-
Great Performances Season 46
-
Great Performances Season 45
-
Great Performances Season 44
-
Great Performances Season 43
-
Great Performances Season 42
-
Great Performances Season 41
-
Great Performances Season 40
-
Great Performances Season 39
-
Great Performances Season 38
-
Great Performances Season 37
-
Great Performances Season 36
-
Great Performances Season 35
Celebrate the centennial birthday of composer Henry Mancini with Michael Bublé and more.
Experience the music of Patsy Cline in a star-studded tribute concert featuring Wynonna and more.
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Explore Peter Sellars' San Francisco Opera production of John Adams' "Girls of the Golden West."
Enjoy this semi-staged oratorio following the story of Jewish refugees in World War II Shanghai.
Soprano Asmik Grigorian stars as Cio-Cio-San in her Met Opera debut.
Puccini’s love story stars soprano Angel Blue as the French courtesan Magda.
Soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim portray Shakespeare’s famed star-crossed lovers.
Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Verdi’s grand tale of love, deadly vendetta, and family strife.
Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut.