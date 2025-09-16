© 2025 Connecticut Public

Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein

Childhood Anxiety & Depression: What Parents Needs To Know

Season 8 Episode 7 | 26m 46s

Recognizing anxiety or depression in children as young as preschool age, how to distinguish between a behavioral phase and a clinical concern, and knowing when to seek medical evaluation and treatment can be more difficult than with adults or even teens. Guest: Joan L. Luby, M.D., Samuel and Mae S. Ludwig, Professor of Psychiatry (Child), Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Aired: 04/30/23 | Expires: 04/03/26
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Mental Illness and The Criminal Justice System
Navigating the issues of mental illness diagnosis and competency for trial.
Episode: S10 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Treatment of Psychosis in Teens and Young Adults
Symptom education for early intervention, and the benefits of a team approach with peer support.
Episode: S10 E13 | 26:47
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Growing Brain Cells in The Lab
Pioneering work turns stem cells into brain cells in cultures to potentially treat disorders.
Episode: S10 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Autism (Part One)
Assessing developmental history, degree of symptoms, eye contact, motor behaviors, and genetics.
Episode: S10 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Alzheimer’s Disease: Diagnosis & Treatment
Blood tests that show biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease can delay onset of symptoms.
Episode: S10 E3 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
New Psychiatric Medications (Part One)
Ketamine as effective treatment for depression; a synthetic hormone treats post-partum depression.
Episode: S10 E1 | 26:47
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
New Psychiatric Medications (Part Two)
Treating psychosis with less side effects; psychedelics for depression; psychiatric use of GLP-1.
Episode: S10 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Eating Disorders and Self-Control
Using mathematical models and brain imaging to understand bulimia nervosa and binge eating.
Episode: S10 E8 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Borderline Personality Disorder
Goal-oriented care for Borderline Personality Disorder now has positive outcomes.
Episode: S10 E5 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Binge Drinking and Alcohol Misuse
How excessive alcohol use in adolescence causes temporary and permanent changes to brain function.
Episode: S10 E6 | 26:47