Managing a Mental Health Crisis and the New #988

Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
Historian Stephen Conway. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Christopher Brown. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Jane Kamensky. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on the challenges of telling America's origin story.
Assessing developmental history, degree of symptoms, eye contact, motor behaviors, and genetics.
Using mathematical models and brain imaging to understand bulimia nervosa and binge eating.
Goal-oriented care for Borderline Personality Disorder now has positive outcomes.
How excessive alcohol use in adolescence causes temporary and permanent changes to brain function.
Prioritizing early intervention and education plans to give autistic children more opportunity.
Cognitive behavior and virtual reality therapies for excessive acquisition, difficulty discarding.
Navigating the issues of mental illness diagnosis and competency for trial.
Symptom education for early intervention, and the benefits of a team approach with peer support.
Pioneering work turns stem cells into brain cells in cultures to potentially treat disorders.
Blood tests that show biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease can delay onset of symptoms.