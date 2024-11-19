© 2024 Connecticut Public

Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)

Episode 12

Season 1 Episode 112 | 42m 10s

Gregorio and Cornelius's alliance faces danger as Cornelius and Antonia's relationship grows complicated. Pedro Ramirez emerges as a benefactor for the underprivileged and his romance with the "Cat" solidifies, much to Negro's discontent.

Aired: 11/30/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 45:14
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 17
The Sanfuentes worry about Pedro Ramirez's interest in Gaspar, fearing their secret will be exposed.
Episode: S1 E117 | 45:14
Watch 42:52
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 21
Cardenas kidnaps the policeman trailing him, making him disappear temporarily.
Episode: S1 E121 | 42:52
Watch 43:26
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 22
Gaspar roams Valparaiso searching for his missing subordinate.
Episode: S1 E122 | 43:26
Watch 42:13
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 14
The navy officer's circle party becomes awkward for Gaspar and Eloisa due to Josefina's presence.
Episode: S1 E114 | 42:13
Watch 43:40
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 11
Antonia and Josefina formulate a plan to intimidate Eloisa.
Episode: S1 E111 | 43:40
Watch 43:37
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 13
As the navy officer's circle party nears, Pedro Ramirez hopes to identify his brother's thief.
Episode: S1 E113 | 43:37
Watch 43:54
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 16
Gaspar and Eloisa argue over Pedro Ramirez's innocence.
Episode: S1 E116 | 43:54
Watch 45:40
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 18
Cardenas starts connecting the dots and identifies Captain Gregorio Sanfuentes as the murderer.
Episode: S1 E118 | 45:40
Watch 44:27
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 15
Gregorio makes a difficult decision and kills the soldier who knows the truth about Gaspar.
Episode: S1 E115 | 44:27
Watch 50:21
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 2
Gaspar investigates port deaths linked to Pedro.
Episode: S1 E102 | 50:21