Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)

Episode 22

Season 1 Episode 122 | 43m 26s

Gaspar roams Valparaiso searching for his missing subordinate, obligated to find a man described as decent. Antonia succumbs to her passion for Cornelius, while Gregorio blackmails Braun to leave Margot alone. Meanwhile, Josefina attempts to heed Antonia's words about winning Gaspar back, but the woman opts to feign ignorance.

Aired: 11/30/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 42:52
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 21
Cardenas kidnaps the policeman trailing him, making him disappear temporarily.
Episode: S1 E121 | 42:52
Watch 45:14
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 17
The Sanfuentes worry about Pedro Ramirez's interest in Gaspar, fearing their secret will be exposed.
Episode: S1 E117 | 45:14
Watch 42:10
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 12
Gregorio and Cornelius's alliance falters as Cornelius and Antonia's relationship grows complicated
Episode: S1 E112 | 42:10
Watch 43:40
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 11
Antonia and Josefina formulate a plan to intimidate Eloisa.
Episode: S1 E111 | 43:40
Watch 43:37
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 13
As the navy officer's circle party nears, Pedro Ramirez hopes to identify his brother's thief.
Episode: S1 E113 | 43:37
Watch 42:13
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 14
The navy officer's circle party becomes awkward for Gaspar and Eloisa due to Josefina's presence.
Episode: S1 E114 | 42:13
Watch 43:54
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 16
Gaspar and Eloisa argue over Pedro Ramirez's innocence.
Episode: S1 E116 | 43:54
Watch 45:40
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 18
Cardenas starts connecting the dots and identifies Captain Gregorio Sanfuentes as the murderer.
Episode: S1 E118 | 45:40
Watch 44:27
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 15
Gregorio makes a difficult decision and kills the soldier who knows the truth about Gaspar.
Episode: S1 E115 | 44:27
Watch 50:21
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 2
Gaspar investigates port deaths linked to Pedro.
Episode: S1 E102 | 50:21