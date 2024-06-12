© 2024 Connecticut Public

Hope in the Water

Farming the Water

Season 1 Episode 2 | 54m 54s

Farmed fish has a PR problem rooted in a legacy of pollution and environmental disaster. But innovative technologies and a reconsideration of ancient practices may hold the secrets to sustainably feeding our growing population. In this episode, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart learns the ropes at a scallop farm off the coast of Maine.

Aired: 06/25/24 | Expires: 12/18/24
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:49
Hope in the Water
Changing the Menu
Creative approaches to diversifying our seafood diets are rewriting menus worldwide.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:49
Watch 54:54
Hope in the Water
The Fish In The Sea
New approaches to fishing on the open ocean aim to turn peril into plenty.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:54