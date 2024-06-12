© 2024 Connecticut Public

Hope in the Water

Changing the Menu

Season 1 Episode 3 | 54m 49s

With demand for fish and seafood on the rise around the world, what we eat can put tremendous pressure on wild fisheries, limit access to local communities in need, and negatively affect the health of the ocean. But creative approaches to diversifying our seafood diets are already rewriting menus worldwide.

Aired: 07/02/24 | Expires: 12/18/24
Watch 54:54
Hope in the Water
Farming the Water
Explore the secrets to sustainably feeding our growing population.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:54
Watch 54:54
Hope in the Water
The Fish In The Sea
New approaches to fishing on the open ocean aim to turn peril into plenty.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:54