The Kate

Marc Cohn with Blind Boys of Alabama

Season 4 Episode 403 | 56m 00s

Grammy Award-winning folk-rock singer-songwriter Marc Cohn is joined by gospel titans Blind Boys of Alabama. Cohn delights with “Listening to Levon” and is joined by the Blind Boys on fan favorites “Silver Thunderbird,” “Ghost Train,” and of course, “Walking in Memphis.”

Aired: 05/07/19 | Expires: 05/07/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 56:15
The Kate
Kandace Springs
Kandace Springs brings a mix of jazz, soul and pop with her all-female band.
Episode: S5 E505 | 56:15
Watch 57:35
The Kate
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
Singer/saxophonist Karl Densonand Tiny Universe perform their jazz-funk jams.
Episode: S5 E506 | 57:35
Watch 57:26
The Kate
The Wood Brothers
Brothers Oliver and Chris Wood, and Jano Rix deliver an undeniably uninhibited concert.
Episode: S5 E504 | 57:26
Watch 56:31
The Kate
Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives
Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives share songs, stories, and “hillbilly surf” music!
Episode: S5 E501 | 56:31
Watch 57:37
The Kate
Delbert McClinton and the Self-Made Men + Dana
Delbert McClinton returns with a swaggering and swingin’ set of music.
Episode: S5 E502 | 57:37
Watch 56:44
The Kate
Joseph
Sisters Natalie Schepman and Allison and Meegan Closner perform with delicacy and power.
Episode: S5 E503 | 56:44
Watch 55:58
The Kate
Darlene Love
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Darlene Love and her band perform.
Episode: S2 E202 | 55:58
Watch 57:36
The Kate
Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch takes to The Kate stage with her comedy cabaret See Jane Sing!
Episode: S2 E201 | 57:36
Watch 57:34
The Kate
John Oates
John Oates performs hits and music from his new bluesy roots album, Arkansas.
Episode: S3 E306 | 57:34
Watch 56:56
The Kate
Jimmy Webb with Special Guest Ashley Campbell
The legendary Grammy-winning songwriter shares hits and humorous musical stories.
Episode: S3 E305 | 56:56