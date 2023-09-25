© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Kate is a feisty, live music series from CPTV featuring bold performers with something to say. The Kate explores the story behind the song. Combining delicate beauty or a razor sharp wit, The Kate performers captivate audiences with an irresistible charm inspired by our muse, Katharine Hepburn.

The Kate
Jimmy Webb with Special Guest Ashley Campbell
The legendary Grammy-winning songwriter shares hits and humorous musical stories.
Episode: S3 E305 | 56:56
The Kate
The Wood Brothers
Brothers Oliver and Chris Wood, and Jano Rix deliver an undeniably uninhibited concert.
Episode: S5 E504 | 57:26
The Kate
Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett
Two Broadway stars share their love story in song.
Episode: S3 E304 | 57:10
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 56:15
The Kate
Kandace Springs
Kandace Springs brings a mix of jazz, soul and pop with her all-female band.
Episode: S5 E505 | 56:15
Watch 57:35
The Kate
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
Singer/saxophonist Karl Densonand Tiny Universe perform their jazz-funk jams.
Episode: S5 E506 | 57:35
Watch 56:31
The Kate
Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives
Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives share songs, stories, and “hillbilly surf” music!
Episode: S5 E501 | 56:31
Watch 57:37
The Kate
Delbert McClinton and the Self-Made Men + Dana
Delbert McClinton returns with a swaggering and swingin’ set of music.
Episode: S5 E502 | 57:37
Watch 56:44
The Kate
Joseph
Sisters Natalie Schepman and Allison and Meegan Closner perform with delicacy and power.
Episode: S5 E503 | 56:44
Watch 57:10
The Kate
Black Violin
This gifted duo combines classical with hip-hop — and attracts fans of both genres.
Episode: S3 E303 | 57:10
Watch 57:51
The Kate
Marc Broussard
The Louisiana native wows with his R&B-inflected voice and New Orleans-style band.
Episode: S3 E302 | 57:51
Extras
The Kate
Ana Gasteyer "One Mint Julep"
Ana Gasteyer sings a lively version of “One Mint Julep” from her episode of The Kate
Clip: 3:22
The Kate
Rita Wilson "Along For The Ride"
Rita Wilson sings her original song, “Along For The Ride” from her episode of The Kate.
Clip: 3:58
The Kate
Ann Wilson "Ain't No Way"
Ann Wilson pours her heart out in a powerful performance of “Ain’t No Way”
Clip: 5:01
The Kate
Barb Jungr "Life On Mars"
Barb Jungr performs a gorgeous rendition of Bowie’s “Life On Mars”
Clip: 4:59
The Kate
Rickie Lee Jones "Jimmy Choos"
Rickie Lee Jones sings her hit song “Jimmy Choos” from her episode of The Kate
Clip: 4:34
The Kate
Jarrod Spector "Somebody to Love"
Jarrod Spector sings a gorgeous rendition of Queen’s “Somebody to Love”
Clip: 5:45