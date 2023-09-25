Latest Episodes
Brothers Oliver and Chris Wood, and Jano Rix deliver an undeniably uninhibited concert.
Kandace Springs brings a mix of jazz, soul and pop with her all-female band.
Singer/saxophonist Karl Densonand Tiny Universe perform their jazz-funk jams.
Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives share songs, stories, and “hillbilly surf” music!
Delbert McClinton returns with a swaggering and swingin’ set of music.
The legendary Grammy-winning songwriter shares hits and humorous musical stories.
This gifted duo combines classical with hip-hop — and attracts fans of both genres.
The Louisiana native wows with his R&B-inflected voice and New Orleans-style band.
Two Broadway stars share their love story in song.
Extras
Ana Gasteyer sings a lively version of “One Mint Julep” from her episode of The Kate
Rita Wilson sings her original song, “Along For The Ride” from her episode of The Kate.
Ann Wilson pours her heart out in a powerful performance of “Ain’t No Way”
Barb Jungr performs a gorgeous rendition of Bowie’s “Life On Mars”
Rickie Lee Jones sings her hit song “Jimmy Choos” from her episode of The Kate
Jarrod Spector sings a gorgeous rendition of Queen’s “Somebody to Love”