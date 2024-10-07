The Empire Of Grandeur (1915-1919)

Extras
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Interwoven stories cover life in the city of Dallas, Texas.
Digital artists gaining global fame after embracing NFTs face a reckoning as it crashes around them.
After 13 years, a Lakota man returns to his reservation to reconnect with his family and culture.
All-New Episodes of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood- Watch Now!
Lucy Worsley and Professor Janice Allan discuss the shift in Arthur's writing.
Arthur turns his attention to devising a new Holmes story set just before the war: "His Last Bow."
Sherlock Holmes is back from the dead! How did the fictional sleuth survive the Reichenbach Fall?
Does Arthur’s science stand up to scrutiny when trialed and tested?
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Learn about the changes to the national parks during the Great Depression and WWII.
Examine the proliferation of protected lands and the protection of predatory animals.
Examine the radical idea of creating national parks for the enjoyment of everyone.
Investigate the efforts of Theodore Roosevelt, John Muir and others to protect the land.
Encounter the growing numbers of visitors to the parks.