The National Parks

The Last Refuge (1890-1915)

Season 1 Episode 2 | 2hr 11m 22s

By the end of the 19th century, widespread industrialization has left many Americans worried about whether the country will have any pristine land left. Congress has yet to establish clear judicial authority or appropriations for the protection of the parks. This sparks a conservation movement by organizations such as the Sierra Club, the Audubon Society, and the Boone and Crockett Club.

Aired: 04/24/16
Major funding is provided by General Motors, Evelyn & Walter Haas,Jr. Fund, CPB; Bank of America; The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; Park Foundation, Inc; PBS; National Park Foundation; The Peter Jay Sharp Foundation and the Pew Charitable Trusts.
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:53:40
The National Parks
Great Nature (1933-1945)
Learn about the changes to the national parks during the Great Depression and WWII.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:53:40
Watch 1:54:41
The National Parks
Going Home (1920-1933)
Encounter the growing numbers of visitors to the parks.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:54:41
Watch 1:53:40
The National Parks
Morning of Creation (1946-1980)
Examine the proliferation of protected lands and the protection of predatory animals.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:53:40
Watch 1:50:32
The National Parks
The Empire Of Grandeur (1915-1919)
Learn about the federal agency created to protect the parks.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:50:32
Watch 1:53:40
The National Parks
The Scripture of Nature (1851-1890)
Examine the radical idea of creating national parks for the enjoyment of everyone.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:53:40