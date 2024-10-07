© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
The National Parks

Morning of Creation (1946-1980)

Season 1 Episode 6 | 1hr 53m 40s

Examine the proliferation of protected lands and the protection of predatory animals.

Aired: 04/24/16
Major funding is provided by General Motors, Evelyn & Walter Haas,Jr. Fund, CPB; Bank of America; The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; Park Foundation, Inc; PBS; National Park Foundation; The Peter Jay Sharp Foundation and the Pew Charitable Trusts.
Extras
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:20
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Dallas, 2019 | Trailer
Interwoven stories cover life in the city of Dallas, Texas.
Preview: S26 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Minted
Digital artists gaining global fame after embracing NFTs face a reckoning as it crashes around them.
Preview: S26 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Without Arrows
After 13 years, a Lakota man returns to his reservation to reconnect with his family and culture.
Preview: S26 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:15
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
New Episodes of Daniel Tiger this January!
All-New Episodes of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 3:35
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
Janice Allan
Lucy Worsley and Professor Janice Allan discuss the shift in Arthur's writing.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:35
Watch 3:34
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
The War
Arthur turns his attention to devising a new Holmes story set just before the war: "His Last Bow."
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:34
Watch 3:27
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
Waterfall
Sherlock Holmes is back from the dead! How did the fictional sleuth survive the Reichenbach Fall?
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:27
Watch 3:12
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
The Gun
Does Arthur’s science stand up to scrutiny when trialed and tested?
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:12
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Lost Tombs of Notre Dame Preview
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Preview: S51 E18 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:53:40
The National Parks
Great Nature (1933-1945)
Learn about the changes to the national parks during the Great Depression and WWII.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:53:40
Watch 1:54:41
The National Parks
Going Home (1920-1933)
Encounter the growing numbers of visitors to the parks.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:54:41
Watch 1:50:32
The National Parks
The Empire Of Grandeur (1915-1919)
Learn about the federal agency created to protect the parks.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:50:32
Watch 1:53:40
The National Parks
The Scripture of Nature (1851-1890)
Examine the radical idea of creating national parks for the enjoyment of everyone.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:53:40
Watch 2:11:22
The National Parks
The Last Refuge (1890-1915)
Investigate the efforts of Theodore Roosevelt, John Muir and others to protect the land.
Episode: S1 E2 | 2:11:22