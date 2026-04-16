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PBS News Hour

April 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 80 | 57m 46s

April 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/15/26 | Expires: 05/16/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 6:05
America's Heartland
Soy Baby Wipes
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
Clip: S19 E12 | 6:05
Watch 5:43
America's Heartland
California Mushroom Farmer
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:43
Watch 5:33
America's Heartland
Montana Grasslands Restoration
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:33
Watch 5:02
America's Heartland
Minnesota Sustainable Farming
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:02
Watch 4:57
America's Heartland
California Strawberry Fields
See how California farmers find new overseas markets for their bright red strawberries.
Clip: S19 E11 | 4:57
Watch 5:46
America's Heartland
Vermont Maple Syrup Trees
Tap into the successful operation of maple sugaring in Vermont.
Clip: S19 E11 | 5:46
Watch 5:39
America's Heartland
Massachusetts Cranberry Harvest
Discover the hard work involved in bringing in the harvest in the cranberry bogs of Massachusetts.
Clip: S19 E11 | 5:39
Watch 6:25
America's Heartland
South Carolina Peach Farmers
Meet a South Carolina family that’s been raising prize-winning peaches for nearly a century.
Clip: S19 E11 | 6:25
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