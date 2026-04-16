April 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
See how California farmers find new overseas markets for their bright red strawberries.
Tap into the successful operation of maple sugaring in Vermont.
Discover the hard work involved in bringing in the harvest in the cranberry bogs of Massachusetts.
Meet a South Carolina family that’s been raising prize-winning peaches for nearly a century.
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