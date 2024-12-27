© 2024 Connecticut Public

PBS News Hour

December 27, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 365 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, a new report shows a dramatic rise in homelessness across the United States with the increase being especially high among families. Syria's future remains uncertain as the forces that overthrew the Assad government work to combat those loyal to his regime. Plus, we examine the rising risks of house fires and how to prevent and counteract them.

Aired: 12/26/24 | Expires: 01/26/25
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | The Strike
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Preview: S26 E10 | 0:30
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 2:57
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
Great Migrations Extended Trailer
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
Preview: 2:57
Watch 3:41
Resistance: They Fought Back
Resistance in the Ghettos
Few Jews had access to weapons in the Warsaw Ghetto, but they resisted nonetheless.
Clip: S1 | 3:41
Watch 2:54
Resistance: They Fought Back
The Evolution of Armed Resistance
Kovner wrote a Manifesto, the first published call for Jews to fight back.
Clip: S1 | 2:54
Watch 0:30
Resistance: They Fought Back
Trailer
During the Holocaust Jews did not go to their deaths as sheep to the slaughter; they fought back.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 5:02
Resistance: They Fought Back
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was the first armed battle against the Germans.
Clip: S1 | 5:02
Watch 3:26
Resistance: They Fought Back
Jewish Partisans in the Forest
Many groups of Jews escaped the ghettos to fight in the forests, denying these areas to Germans.
Clip: S1 | 3:26
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 26, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 26, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E364 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 25, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 25, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E363 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 24, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 24, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E362 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E361 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 22, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 22, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E360 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E359 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 20, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 20, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E358 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E357 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 18, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 18, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E355 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 17, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 17, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E354 | 57:46