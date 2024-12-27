December 27, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
Few Jews had access to weapons in the Warsaw Ghetto, but they resisted nonetheless.
Kovner wrote a Manifesto, the first published call for Jews to fight back.
During the Holocaust Jews did not go to their deaths as sheep to the slaughter; they fought back.
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was the first armed battle against the Germans.
Many groups of Jews escaped the ghettos to fight in the forests, denying these areas to Germans.
