POV

Break the Game

Season 37 Episode 13 | 52m 57s

After coming out as a trans woman, world-record-holding gamer, Narcissa Wright loses her massive fanbase. To win them back, she attempts to set a new record in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, live-streaming every minute of her quest. Break the Game is a moving exploration of gamer culture, the realities of online harassment, and the mental health implications of living a digital life.

Aired: 06/29/25 | Expires: 07/30/25
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 38
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • POV Season 35
  • POV Season 34
  • POV Season 33
  • POV Season 32
  • POV Season 31
  • POV Season 30
  • POV Season 29
  • POV Season 28
  • POV Season 27
  • POV Season 26
  • POV Season 25
  • POV Season 24
  • POV Season 23
  • POV Season 22
  • POV Season 21
  • POV Season 20
  • POV Season 19
  • POV Season 18
  • POV Season 17
  • POV Season 16
  • POV Season 15
  • POV Season 14
  • POV Season 13
  • POV Season 12
  • POV Season 11
  • POV Season 10
  • POV Season 9
  • POV Season 8
  • POV Season 7
  • POV Season 6
  • POV Season 4
  • POV Season 3
  • POV Season 2
  • POV Season 1
Watch 1:22:44
POV
UNION
A group of Amazon workers embark on an unprecedented campaign to unionize their warehouse.
Episode: S38 E1 | 1:22:44
Watch 1:14:01
POV
The Taste of Mango
A hypnotically cinematic love letter that untangles a family’s painful unspoken past.
Episode: S37 E14 | 1:14:01
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Who I Am Not
Two South African friends born intersex change what we think about being male or female.
Episode: S37 E12 | 1:22:54
Watch 21:09
POV
POV Shorts: A Swim Lesson
Kids learn to swim - and, in their lessons, we discover profound wisdom for all.
Episode: S37 E705 | 21:09
Watch 40:19
POV
POV Shorts: Until He's Back
Ahmed must find a way to get his son’s remains back home to Morocco so he can say goodbye.
Episode: S37 E706 | 40:19
Watch 1:22:30
POV
The Body Politic
In Baltimore, a young mayor fights to enact a bold plan to end chronic violence.
Episode: S37 E11 | 1:22:30
Watch 24:50
POV
POV Shorts: In Her Lane
Two stories of women who trailblaze and persist.
Episode: S37 E703 | 24:50
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: Jardines
A portrait of the experiences unique to displaced queer people fleeing violence at home.
Episode: S37 E702 | 25:05
Watch 24:35
POV
POV Shorts: Recorded Memory
Two stories of quilted heirlooms and generational nostalgia.
Episode: S37 E704 | 24:35
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: Passage
Families traverse tradition and memory in marking new phases of life.
Episode: S37 E701 | 25:05