© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
POV

Igualada: Refusing to Know Your Place

Season 38 Episode 2

In Colombia's most consequential election, Black activist Francia Márquez rises from rural organizer to presidential candidate, challenging centuries of racial and social exclusion. Filmed over fifteen years, this intimate portrait captures how Márquez transforms a grassroots movement into a powerful force for change, inspiring millions to reimagine their nation's future and their place within it.

Aired: 07/06/25
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Extras
Watch 5:41
Human Footprint
The Beaver Boom: How One Rodent Shaped a Continent
Shane explores how beavers once ruled North America — and how they might again.
Clip: S2 E3 | 5:41
Watch 5:42
Human Footprint
Shear Force: How Sheep Reshaped Scotland
From Highland pastures to global fashion, wool’s history is woven into Scotland’s identity.
Clip: S2 E3 | 5:42
Watch 12:03
Human Footprint
Buried in Style: Fashion’s Final Destination
From catwalk to castoff, Shane follows our tossed threads to the Chilean desert.
Clip: S2 E3 | 12:03
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 6 Preview
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Preview: S2025 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 4 Preview
Shane investigates the future of bees, from honey bees to wild native species, in a changing world.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:55
POV
Trailer | Made in Ethiopia
Trailer of Made in Ethiopia
Preview: S38 E3 | 1:55
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 5 Preview
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
Preview: S2025 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Season 4 Preview
The competition returns to Nashville as eight home cooks compete to win "The Great American Recipe"!
Preview: S4 | 0:30
Watch 18:52
Nature
The Thunder of Bison Finally Returns to the Osage Prairie | WILD HOPE
Sixty million American bison once thundered across the prairies of North America.
Special: 18:52
Watch 1:19
POV
Behind the Lens | Igualada: Refusing to Know Your Place
Behind the Lens interview with the director of Igualada: Refusing to Know Your Place.
Clip: S38 E2 | 1:19
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 38
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • POV Season 35
  • POV Season 34
  • POV Season 33
  • POV Season 32
  • POV Season 31
  • POV Season 30
  • POV Season 29
  • POV Season 28
  • POV Season 27
  • POV Season 26
  • POV Season 25
  • POV Season 24
  • POV Season 23
  • POV Season 22
  • POV Season 21
  • POV Season 20
  • POV Season 19
  • POV Season 18
  • POV Season 17
  • POV Season 16
  • POV Season 15
  • POV Season 14
  • POV Season 13
  • POV Season 12
  • POV Season 11
  • POV Season 10
  • POV Season 9
  • POV Season 8
  • POV Season 7
  • POV Season 6
  • POV Season 4
  • POV Season 3
  • POV Season 2
  • POV Season 1
POV
Made in Ethiopia
Three women navigate hope and change as a Chinese industrial zone transforms Ethiopia.
Episode: S38 E3
Watch 52:57
POV
Break the Game
Legend of Zelda streamer Narcissa Wright breaks records and finds love in the digital age.
Episode: S37 E13 | 52:57
Watch 1:22:44
POV
UNION
A group of Amazon workers embark on an unprecedented campaign to unionize their warehouse.
Episode: S38 E1 | 1:22:44
Watch 1:14:01
POV
The Taste of Mango
A hypnotically cinematic love letter that untangles a family’s painful unspoken past.
Episode: S37 E14 | 1:14:01
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Who I Am Not
Two South African friends born intersex change what we think about being male or female.
Episode: S37 E12 | 1:22:54
Watch 21:09
POV
POV Shorts: A Swim Lesson
Kids learn to swim - and, in their lessons, we discover profound wisdom for all.
Episode: S37 E705 | 21:09
Watch 40:19
POV
POV Shorts: Until He's Back
Ahmed must find a way to get his son’s remains back home to Morocco so he can say goodbye.
Episode: S37 E706 | 40:19
Watch 1:22:30
POV
The Body Politic
In Baltimore, a young mayor fights to enact a bold plan to end chronic violence.
Episode: S37 E11 | 1:22:30
Watch 24:50
POV
POV Shorts: In Her Lane
Two stories of women who trailblaze and persist.
Episode: S37 E703 | 24:50
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: Jardines
A portrait of the experiences unique to displaced queer people fleeing violence at home.
Episode: S37 E702 | 25:05