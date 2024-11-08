POV Shorts: Jardines

Extras
Leonardo da Vinci becomes more of a scientist with age and performs experiments to test theories.
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Battle of Anghiari commission pits him against his rival, Michelangelo.
Leonardo da Vinci’s study of human anatomy combine scientific exploration with expert artistry.
Da Vinci’s The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne showcases his scientific and artistic knowledge.
Leonardo da Vinci spends 14 years working on the Mona Lisa, the culmination of all his knowledge.
Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds. Premieres Nov. 18.
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Leonardo da Vinci’s first commissions are a great way to explore his early painting techniques.
Leonardo da Vinci studied anatomy to gain a deeper knowledge of how the body worked.
In the early 1490s, Leonardo da Vinci tackled his most ambitious work yet – The Last Supper.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 37
-
Season 36
-
POV Season 35
-
POV Season 34
-
POV Season 33
-
POV Season 32
-
POV Season 31
-
POV Season 30
-
POV Season 29
-
POV Season 28
-
POV Season 27
-
POV Season 26
-
POV Season 25
-
POV Season 24
-
POV Season 23
-
POV Season 22
-
POV Season 21
-
POV Season 20
-
POV Season 19
-
POV Season 18
-
POV Season 17
-
POV Season 16
-
POV Season 15
-
POV Season 14
-
POV Season 13
-
POV Season 12
-
POV Season 11
-
POV Season 10
-
POV Season 9
-
POV Season 8
-
POV Season 7
-
POV Season 6
-
POV Season 4
-
POV Season 3
-
POV Season 2
-
POV Season 1
Two stories of quilted heirlooms and generational nostalgia.
Families traverse tradition and memory in marking new phases of life.
Two stories of women who trailblaze and persist.
A debt-laden grad turns Tokyo Uber Eats biker, confronting the gig economy's harsh truths.
Inuit activist Aaju Peter embarks on a personal journey for Indigenous people's rights.
An intimate observation of the war in Ukraine unfolds inside of a volunteer aid van.
Revolutionary at 21. Lawmaker at 23. Most Wanted at 26. Nathan Law's fight for freedom.
A deaf Kurdish boy's transformative journey to communicate through learning sign language.
Two Koli fishermen in Mumbai are driven to desperation by a dying sea, testing their bond.