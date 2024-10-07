© 2024 Connecticut Public

POV

Twice Colonized

Season 37 Episode 9 | 1hr 23m 02s

Aaju Peter is a renowned Inuit lawyer and activist who defends the human rights of Indigenous peoples. She's a fierce protector of her ancestral lands in the Arctic and works to bring her colonizers to justice. As Aaju launches an inspiring effort to establish an Indigenous forum, she also embarks upon a deeply personal journey to mend her own wounds, including the unexpected passing of her son.

Aired: 10/13/24 | Expires: 12/13/24
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Watch 1:22:09
POV
In the Rearview
An intimate observation of the war in Ukraine unfolds inside of a volunteer aid van.
Episode: S37 E8 | 1:22:09
Watch 1:22:55
POV
Who's Afraid of Nathan Law?
Revolutionary at 21. Lawmaker at 23. Most Wanted at 26. Nathan Law's fight for freedom.
Episode: S37 E7 | 1:22:55
Watch 1:22:53
POV
Name Me Lawand
A deaf Kurdish boy's transformative journey to communicate through learning sign language.
Episode: S37 E6 | 1:22:53
Watch 1:10:47
POV
Fauna
Exploring the dynamic nexus of humans, animals, and science in a post-pandemic world.
Episode: S37 E5 | 1:10:47
Watch 1:22:17
POV
Against the Tide
Two Koli fishermen in Mumbai are driven to desperation by a dying sea, testing their bond.
Episode: S37 E4 | 1:22:17
Watch 1:22:37
POV
Is There Anybody Out There?
Ella Glendining embarks on a quest to connect with others who share her rare disability.
Episode: S37 E3 | 1:22:37
Watch 1:15:25
POV
Hummingbirds
Bordertown besties make magic of one last summer together as they face uncertain futures.
Episode: S37 E2 | 1:15:25
Watch 1:14:31
POV
King Coal
King Coal meditates on the culture and myths of communities shaped by the coal industry.
Episode: S37 E1 | 1:14:31
Watch 1:22:49
POV
unseen
Aspiring social worker faces the uncertainty of life as a blind, undocumented immigrant.
Episode: S36 E3616 | 1:22:49
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Brief Tender Light
At MIT, an alum follows four African students striving to become change agents for home.
Episode: S36 E3615 | 1:22:58