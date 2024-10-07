Twice Colonized

Extras
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
A mother gorilla feeds her infant within the gaze of the outsiders.
Conservationists put themselves at risk to habituate a notoriously protective 500-pound silverback.
With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover the truth about who shot Oliver Grant.
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. Will Susan solve Cecily's mysterious disappearance?
An intimate observation of the war in Ukraine unfolds inside of a volunteer aid van.
Revolutionary at 21. Lawmaker at 23. Most Wanted at 26. Nathan Law's fight for freedom.
A deaf Kurdish boy's transformative journey to communicate through learning sign language.
Two Koli fishermen in Mumbai are driven to desperation by a dying sea, testing their bond.
Ella Glendining embarks on a quest to connect with others who share her rare disability.
Bordertown besties make magic of one last summer together as they face uncertain futures.
At MIT, an alum follows four African students striving to become change agents for home.