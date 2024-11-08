© 2024 Connecticut Public

POV

POV Shorts: Passage

Season 37 Episode 701 | 25m 05s

In Shirampari: Legacies of the River, set in the heart of the Amazon, a young Ashéninka boy must face his fears and catch a giant catfish, signaling his journey into manhood. In Boat People, Thao recounts the story of her family’s escape through the metaphorical lens of her fascination with ants.

Aired: 11/11/24 | Expires: 11/11/28
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Watch 24:35
POV
POV Shorts: Recorded Memory
Two stories of quilted heirlooms and generational nostalgia.
Episode: S37 E704 | 24:35
Watch 24:50
POV
POV Shorts: In Her Lane
Two stories of women who trailblaze and persist.
Episode: S37 E703 | 24:50
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: Jardines
A portrait of the experiences unique to displaced queer people fleeing violence at home.
Episode: S37 E702 | 25:05
Watch 52:52
POV
Tokyo Uber Blues
A debt-laden grad turns Tokyo Uber Eats biker, confronting the gig economy's harsh truths.
Episode: S37 E10 | 52:52
Watch 1:23:02
POV
Twice Colonized
Inuit activist Aaju Peter embarks on a personal journey for Indigenous people's rights.
Episode: S37 E9 | 1:23:02
Watch 1:22:09
POV
In the Rearview
An intimate observation of the war in Ukraine unfolds inside of a volunteer aid van.
Episode: S37 E8 | 1:22:09
Watch 1:22:55
POV
Who's Afraid of Nathan Law?
Revolutionary at 21. Lawmaker at 23. Most Wanted at 26. Nathan Law's fight for freedom.
Episode: S37 E7 | 1:22:55
Watch 1:22:53
POV
Name Me Lawand
A deaf Kurdish boy's transformative journey to communicate through learning sign language.
Episode: S37 E6 | 1:22:53
Watch 1:10:47
POV
Fauna
Exploring the dynamic nexus of humans, animals, and science in a post-pandemic world.
Episode: S37 E5 | 1:10:47
Watch 1:22:17
POV
Against the Tide
Two Koli fishermen in Mumbai are driven to desperation by a dying sea, testing their bond.
Episode: S37 E4 | 1:22:17