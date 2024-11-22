© 2024 Connecticut Public

POV

POV Shorts: A Swim Lesson

Season 37 Episode 705 | 21m 09s

Watching a child learn how to swim is like witnessing a great opera. The maestro of this emotional orchestra is Bill Marsh. Swimming is the closest human beings will ever get to flying. And there is no greater joy (or fear) than watching your kid take the leap. Watching Bill teach kids how to swim is the parable we need, because inside his lessons are profound universal truths.

Aired: 11/25/24 | Expires: 11/25/28
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Watch 40:19
POV
POV Shorts: Until He's Back
Ahmed must find a way to get his son’s remains back home to Morocco so he can say goodbye.
Episode: S37 E706 | 40:19
Watch 1:22:30
POV
The Body Politic
In Baltimore, a young mayor fights to enact a bold plan to end chronic violence.
Episode: S37 E11 | 1:22:30
Watch 24:35
POV
POV Shorts: Recorded Memory
Two stories of quilted heirlooms and generational nostalgia.
Episode: S37 E704 | 24:35
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: Passage
Families traverse tradition and memory in marking new phases of life.
Episode: S37 E701 | 25:05
Watch 24:50
POV
POV Shorts: In Her Lane
Two stories of women who trailblaze and persist.
Episode: S37 E703 | 24:50
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: Jardines
A portrait of the experiences unique to displaced queer people fleeing violence at home.
Episode: S37 E702 | 25:05
Watch 52:52
POV
Tokyo Uber Blues
A debt-laden grad turns Tokyo Uber Eats biker, confronting the gig economy's harsh truths.
Episode: S37 E10 | 52:52
Watch 1:23:02
POV
Twice Colonized
Inuit activist Aaju Peter embarks on a personal journey for Indigenous people's rights.
Episode: S37 E9 | 1:23:02
Watch 1:22:09
POV
In the Rearview
An intimate observation of the war in Ukraine unfolds inside of a volunteer aid van.
Episode: S37 E8 | 1:22:09
Watch 1:22:55
POV
Who's Afraid of Nathan Law?
Revolutionary at 21. Lawmaker at 23. Most Wanted at 26. Nathan Law's fight for freedom.
Episode: S37 E7 | 1:22:55