What role will age play in the 2026 elections? And how are CT officials protecting our water?

Columnist Dan Haar says the 2026 re-election bid will be U.S. Rep. John Larson’s “toughest challenge” yet. Are Larson’s age and health a primary factor in a prospective close race? Haar and constitutional scholar Akhil Reed Amar tackle that question and explore why the U.S. doesn’t have term limits for Congress. Also, do you know if there’s lead in your home’s drinking water?