© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

'It's not always beautiful,' but CT college students still want civil debate

Season 1 Episode 47 | 43m 58s

Students at the University of Connecticut who are on opposite sides of the political aisle talk about how they’re working to respect one another amid political violence and a federal government shutdown.

Aired: 10/07/25
Extras
Watch 0:20
The American Revolution
'We Would Not Have Had a Country Without Him'
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 0:43
The American Revolution
The First Shot
A single shot echoes on Lexington Green, and the American Revolution begins.
Clip: 0:43
Watch 3:37
The American Revolution
Inside Look | People Just Like Us
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Clip: 3:37
Watch 10:33
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Voices of the Revolution
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
Clip: 10:33
Watch 3:57
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Finding Facts
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
Clip: 3:57
Watch 6:29
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Making the Revolution
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Clip: 6:29
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'We Are in the Very Midst of a Revolution'
John Adams, read by Paul Giamatti. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:50
The American Revolution
From A Small Spark
A spark ignites—quiet, unstoppable. What follows changes everything.
Clip: 0:50
Watch 5:13
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Sounds of the Revolution
The filmmakers on how they tapped a broad range of influences to recreate the music of the era.
Clip: 5:13
Watch 0:33
The American Revolution
Saratoga: A Psychological Turning Point
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
Clip: 0:33
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:01
The Wheelhouse
We got next: CT lawmakers warn WNBA to stay out of Sun negotiations
Is political pressure enough to keep the Connecticut Sun in the state?
Episode: S1 E46 | 52:01
Watch 52:00
The Wheelhouse
Investment in child care is the ‘hard part,’ but Beth Bye says CT is about to reap the benefits
The architect of CT’s child care endowment program discusses when families can expect relief.
Episode: S1 E45 | 52:00
Watch 52:02
The Wheelhouse
Federal tax credits incentivizing green energy are expiring. Here’s what you need to know.
As the federal government rolls back clean energy investment, state officials are responding.
Episode: S1 E44 | 52:02
Watch 51:57
The Wheelhouse
Local health officials scramble amid a push from RFK Jr. to ‘Make America Healthy Again’
The CDC is losing some of its best scientists. What does that mean for health in Connecticut?
Episode: S1 E43 | 51:57
Watch 51:28
The Wheelhouse
As ICE sweeps through CT, Sen. Chris Murphy wonders what else Trump has in store for the state
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy weighs in on the federal crackdown on immigration.
Episode: S1 E42 | 51:28
Watch 52:02
The Wheelhouse
As the school year starts, budget battles loom
We break down how CT’s delegation is tackling the federal budget and what it means for schools.
Episode: S1 E41 | 52:02
Watch 52:05
The Wheelhouse
What role will age play in the 2026 elections? And how are CT officials protecting our water?
As 2026 races take shape, Connecticut’s aging delegation is already part of the conversation.
Episode: S1 E40 | 52:05
Watch 52:01
The Wheelhouse
Flipping through their feelings: From ‘hopeful’ to ‘nervous’, Gen Z shares their political views
Talking about and to Gen Z’ers about what makes them tick politically.
Episode: S1 E39 | 52:01
Watch 52:08
The Wheelhouse
Analyzing CT lawmakers political will amid an affordable housing deadlock
What’s next for affordable housing legislation in Connecticut?
Episode: S1 E38 | 52:08
Watch 51:48
The Wheelhouse
Breaking down the future of CT’s social safety net following passage of Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’
We dig into how the “big beautiful bill” will impact SNAP and Medicaid benefits in Connecticut.
Episode: S1 E37 | 51:48