'It's not always beautiful,' but CT college students still want civil debate

Extras
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
A single shot echoes on Lexington Green, and the American Revolution begins.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
John Adams, read by Paul Giamatti. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
A spark ignites—quiet, unstoppable. What follows changes everything.
The filmmakers on how they tapped a broad range of influences to recreate the music of the era.
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
Latest Episodes
Is political pressure enough to keep the Connecticut Sun in the state?
The architect of CT’s child care endowment program discusses when families can expect relief.
As the federal government rolls back clean energy investment, state officials are responding.
The CDC is losing some of its best scientists. What does that mean for health in Connecticut?
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy weighs in on the federal crackdown on immigration.
We break down how CT’s delegation is tackling the federal budget and what it means for schools.
As 2026 races take shape, Connecticut’s aging delegation is already part of the conversation.
Talking about and to Gen Z’ers about what makes them tick politically.
What’s next for affordable housing legislation in Connecticut?
Breaking down the future of CT’s social safety net following passage of Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’
We dig into how the “big beautiful bill” will impact SNAP and Medicaid benefits in Connecticut.