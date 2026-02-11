© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

‘Smartphones make you stupid’: CT governor wants ‘bell to bell’ cell phone ban

Season 2 Episode 6 | 52m 08s

Connecticut lawmakers want to reduce kids’ screentime in 2026, arguing that it protects children. Gov. Ned Lamont has proposed banning cell phones from “bell to bell” in Connecticut classrooms. But not all lawmakers are onboard with the idea. Today on The Wheelhouse, we explore “Phone Free CT” and what it means for children.

Aired: 02/10/26
Watch 52:04
The Wheelhouse
Is compromise possible? CT lawmakers hopeful as 2026 session begins
Lawmakers preview how they will work together to address federal funding cuts.
Episode: S2 E5 | 52:04
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
In Tony Award-winning 'Suffs,' fight for the 19th Amendment sings
“Suffs,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about history-making women, is coming to Hartford.
Episode: S2 E4 | 52:06
Watch 52:02
The Wheelhouse
ICE enforcement and how the people are responding in 2026
As Americans and ICE agents clash, accountability and transparency might be harder to come by.
Episode: S2 E3 | 52:02
Watch 52:09
The Wheelhouse
Americans honored MLK Day for 40 years. Is 2026 different?
How is the current Republican administration marking MLK Day? What does it mean for Black history?
Episode: S2 E2 | 52:09
Watch 51:59
The Wheelhouse
Blumenthal calls federal loan caps for prospective nurse practitioners and doctors ‘stupid’
2026 grads face capped loans thanks to funding cuts in the federal Republican tax and spending plan.
Episode: S2 E1 | 51:59
Watch 52:04
The Wheelhouse
2025: A special Wheelhouse year-in-review
Before the New Year, the Wheelhouse reviews some of the major themes that bubbled up in 2025.
Episode: S1 E56 | 52:04
Watch 51:58
The Wheelhouse
Behind the apron: What social media's 'trad wife' trend says about today's politics
What does the “trad wives” movement reveal about our current politics and culture wars?
Episode: S1 E55 | 51:58
Watch 52:00
The Wheelhouse
Tariffs and sticker shock: exploring how politics are hitting your shopping cart
Hear expert advice to help you sort through the rhetoric on your way to the checkout counter.
Episode: S1 E54 | 52:00
Watch 52:01
The Wheelhouse
All in 2 days work: CT lawmakers clock in for busy special session
State lawmakers faced pressure during CT’s recent two-day special session. How did they respond?
Episode: S1 E53 | 52:01
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
What community engagement offers CT residents at a time when they’re fed up with their government
A community organizer and a political science professor discuss getting involved in activism.
Episode: S1 E52 | 52:06