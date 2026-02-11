‘Smartphones make you stupid’: CT governor wants ‘bell to bell’ cell phone ban

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
The new season kicks off in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib.
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Violinist Allison Taylor traveled to India, where she realized she didn't know about the instrument.
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Appraisal: Pattern 1777 Short Land Musket Group, ca. 1785
Lawmakers preview how they will work together to address federal funding cuts.
“Suffs,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about history-making women, is coming to Hartford.
As Americans and ICE agents clash, accountability and transparency might be harder to come by.
How is the current Republican administration marking MLK Day? What does it mean for Black history?
2026 grads face capped loans thanks to funding cuts in the federal Republican tax and spending plan.
Before the New Year, the Wheelhouse reviews some of the major themes that bubbled up in 2025.
What does the “trad wives” movement reveal about our current politics and culture wars?
Hear expert advice to help you sort through the rhetoric on your way to the checkout counter.
State lawmakers faced pressure during CT’s recent two-day special session. How did they respond?
A community organizer and a political science professor discuss getting involved in activism.