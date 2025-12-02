© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

Tariffs and sticker shock: exploring how politics are hitting your shopping cart

Season 1 Episode 54 | 52m 00s

Tariffs and inflation are impacting grocery shopping…and now…holiday shopping. We’ve got some expert advice to help you sort through the rhetoric on your way to the checkout counter.

Aired: 12/02/25
Extras
Watch 2:21
American Masters
Elie Wiesel on Palestine, trauma and suffering
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:21
Watch 2:40
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel's wife and son gave him a new lease on life
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:40
Watch 1:10
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel was reunited with his sister
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:10
Watch 1:56
American Masters
Elie Wiesel recounts the horrors of the Holocaust in "Night"
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:56
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Preview: S40 E1 | 2:09
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Vivien's Wild Ride | Trailer
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Preview: S27 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 6 Official Preview
Can Eliza have it all? Season 6 premieres on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8/7c.
Preview: S6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
American Experience
Trailer | Bombshell
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Preview: S37 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:18
Great Performances
"Liquorice Allsorts" in "Nutcracker" from English National Ballet
Experience an excerpt from "Liquorice Allsorts" from "Nutcracker."
Clip: S53 E5 | 2:18
Watch 2:40
Great Performances
Clara, Drosselmeyer, and the Christmas Tree in "Nutcracker"
Ivana Bueno and Junor Souza perform an excerpt from "Nutcracker."
Clip: S53 E5 | 2:40
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:01
The Wheelhouse
All in 2 days work: CT lawmakers clock in for busy special session
State lawmakers faced pressure during CT’s recent two-day special session. How did they respond?
Episode: S1 E53 | 52:01
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
What community engagement offers CT residents at a time when they’re fed up with their government
A community organizer and a political science professor discuss getting involved in activism.
Episode: S1 E52 | 52:06
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
What to know about the 2025 municipal elections in Connecticut
The latest on municipal election results, including the race for a mayor in New Britain.
Episode: S1 E51 | 52:06
Watch 52:01
The Wheelhouse
As more Americans embrace political violence, what can be done to avoid it?
We discuss how political violence continues to reverberate throughout the United States.
Episode: S1 E50 | 52:01
Watch 52:05
The Wheelhouse
Inside the effort to quantify racial profiling in law enforcement
What reforms can Connecticut lawmakers take to ensure better policing?
Episode: S1 E49 | 52:05
Watch 48:31
The Wheelhouse
The S-word: What does ‘socialism’ mean in modern American politics?
We wade through complicated political waters to examine socialism’s history and complex ideology.
Episode: S1 E48 | 48:31
Watch 43:58
The Wheelhouse
'It's not always beautiful,' but CT college students still want civil debate
Students on opposite sides of the political aisle discuss how they’re working to respect each other.
Episode: S1 E47 | 43:58
Watch 52:01
The Wheelhouse
We got next: CT lawmakers warn WNBA to stay out of Sun negotiations
Is political pressure enough to keep the Connecticut Sun in the state?
Episode: S1 E46 | 52:01
Watch 52:00
The Wheelhouse
Investment in child care is the ‘hard part,’ but Beth Bye says CT is about to reap the benefits
The architect of CT’s child care endowment program discusses when families can expect relief.
Episode: S1 E45 | 52:00
Watch 52:02
The Wheelhouse
Federal tax credits incentivizing green energy are expiring. Here’s what you need to know.
As the federal government rolls back clean energy investment, state officials are responding.
Episode: S1 E44 | 52:02