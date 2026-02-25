© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

The debate over a plan to ‘SAVE America’ is heating up

Season 2 Episode 7 | 52m 06s

A plan sponsored by President Donald Trump to overhaul national voting laws ahead of the 2026 midterms is back in Congress. Today on The Wheelhouse, the impact on voters, if the SAVE America Act passes. Also on the show, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) responds to Trump’s State of the Union address and gives the latest on the ongoing debate about government funding and immigration reform.

Aired: 02/24/26
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive | Trailer
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
Preview: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
Preview: S30 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 15 Preview
The new season kicks off in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib.
Preview: S15 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Call the Midwife
Season 15 Extended Preview
The new season kicks off in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib.
Preview: S15 | 1:00
Watch 5:34
Call the Midwife
First Look: New Midwives, New Decade, New Drama in Season 15
It’s 1971, and a new era of social change dawns as the nuns and midwives face serious cases.
Preview: S15 | 5:34
Watch 0:57
American Masters
In The Making: Season 4
Eight cultural icons on their journeys to becoming masters of their artistic disciplines.
Preview: 0:57
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 11:25
Great Performances
Conductor Gemma New | CHASING CRESCENDOS
Conductor Gemma New leads the orchestra with a focus on creating a collective musical experience.
Special: 11:25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Wheelhouse Season 2
  • The Wheelhouse Season 1
Watch 52:08
The Wheelhouse
‘Smartphones make you stupid’: CT governor wants ‘bell to bell’ cell phone ban
Inside the legislative effort to keep cell phones out of Connecticut classrooms.
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:08
Watch 52:04
The Wheelhouse
Is compromise possible? CT lawmakers hopeful as 2026 session begins
Lawmakers preview how they will work together to address federal funding cuts.
Episode: S2 E5 | 52:04
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
In Tony Award-winning 'Suffs,' fight for the 19th Amendment sings
“Suffs,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about history-making women, is coming to Hartford.
Episode: S2 E4 | 52:06
Watch 52:02
The Wheelhouse
ICE enforcement and how the people are responding in 2026
As Americans and ICE agents clash, accountability and transparency might be harder to come by.
Episode: S2 E3 | 52:02
Watch 52:09
The Wheelhouse
Americans honored MLK Day for 40 years. Is 2026 different?
How is the current Republican administration marking MLK Day? What does it mean for Black history?
Episode: S2 E2 | 52:09
Watch 51:59
The Wheelhouse
Blumenthal calls federal loan caps for prospective nurse practitioners and doctors ‘stupid’
2026 grads face capped loans thanks to funding cuts in the federal Republican tax and spending plan.
Episode: S2 E1 | 51:59
Watch 52:04
The Wheelhouse
2025: A special Wheelhouse year-in-review
Before the New Year, the Wheelhouse reviews some of the major themes that bubbled up in 2025.
Episode: S1 E56 | 52:04
Watch 51:58
The Wheelhouse
Behind the apron: What social media's 'trad wife' trend says about today's politics
What does the “trad wives” movement reveal about our current politics and culture wars?
Episode: S1 E55 | 51:58
Watch 52:00
The Wheelhouse
Tariffs and sticker shock: exploring how politics are hitting your shopping cart
Hear expert advice to help you sort through the rhetoric on your way to the checkout counter.
Episode: S1 E54 | 52:00
Watch 52:01
The Wheelhouse
All in 2 days work: CT lawmakers clock in for busy special session
State lawmakers faced pressure during CT’s recent two-day special session. How did they respond?
Episode: S1 E53 | 52:01