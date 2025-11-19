© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

All in 2 days work: CT lawmakers clock in for busy special session

Season 1 Episode 53 | 52m 01s

State lawmakers faced a lot of pressure to respond to federal cuts and a housing mandate from the governor during Connecticut’s recent two-day special session. How did they respond?

Aired: 11/18/25
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
What community engagement offers CT residents at a time when they’re fed up with their government
A community organizer and a political science professor discuss getting involved in activism.
Episode: S1 E52 | 52:06
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
What to know about the 2025 municipal elections in Connecticut
The latest on municipal election results, including the race for a mayor in New Britain.
Episode: S1 E51 | 52:06
Watch 52:01
The Wheelhouse
As more Americans embrace political violence, what can be done to avoid it?
We discuss how political violence continues to reverberate throughout the United States.
Episode: S1 E50 | 52:01
Watch 52:05
The Wheelhouse
Inside the effort to quantify racial profiling in law enforcement
What reforms can Connecticut lawmakers take to ensure better policing?
Episode: S1 E49 | 52:05
Watch 48:31
The Wheelhouse
The S-word: What does ‘socialism’ mean in modern American politics?
We wade through complicated political waters to examine socialism’s history and complex ideology.
Episode: S1 E48 | 48:31
Watch 43:58
The Wheelhouse
'It's not always beautiful,' but CT college students still want civil debate
Students on opposite sides of the political aisle discuss how they’re working to respect each other.
Episode: S1 E47 | 43:58
Watch 52:01
The Wheelhouse
We got next: CT lawmakers warn WNBA to stay out of Sun negotiations
Is political pressure enough to keep the Connecticut Sun in the state?
Episode: S1 E46 | 52:01
Watch 52:00
The Wheelhouse
Investment in child care is the ‘hard part,’ but Beth Bye says CT is about to reap the benefits
The architect of CT’s child care endowment program discusses when families can expect relief.
Episode: S1 E45 | 52:00
Watch 52:02
The Wheelhouse
Federal tax credits incentivizing green energy are expiring. Here’s what you need to know.
As the federal government rolls back clean energy investment, state officials are responding.
Episode: S1 E44 | 52:02
Watch 51:57
The Wheelhouse
Local health officials scramble amid a push from RFK Jr. to ‘Make America Healthy Again’
The CDC is losing some of its best scientists. What does that mean for health in Connecticut?
Episode: S1 E43 | 51:57