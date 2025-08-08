© 2025 Connecticut Public

If politics are in your Wheelhouse, or you wish you could keep up, we got you. Tune in for all the perspectives on local and national issues. The Wheelhouse tackles everything from tax cuts to human composting, amplifying the voices of well-known political reporters, academics, and local journalists across Connecticut’s 169 cities and towns.

Latest Episodes
Watch 52:05
The Wheelhouse
What role will age play in the 2026 elections? And how are CT officials protecting our water?
As 2026 races take shape, Connecticut’s aging delegation is already part of the conversation.
Episode: S1 E40 | 52:05
Watch 52:01
The Wheelhouse
Flipping through their feelings: From ‘hopeful’ to ‘nervous’, Gen Z shares their political views
Talking about and to Gen Z’ers about what makes them tick politically.
Episode: S1 E39 | 52:01
Watch 52:08
The Wheelhouse
Analyzing CT lawmakers political will amid an affordable housing deadlock
What’s next for affordable housing legislation in Connecticut?
Episode: S1 E38 | 52:08
Watch 51:48
The Wheelhouse
Breaking down the future of CT’s social safety net following passage of Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’
We dig into how the “big beautiful bill” will impact SNAP and Medicaid benefits in Connecticut.
Episode: S1 E37 | 51:48
Watch 52:03
The Wheelhouse
CT Gov. Ned Lamont addresses controversial housing veto, shares thoughts on running for a third term
Gov. Ned Lamont talks about his controversial housing legislation veto, and more.
Episode: S1 E36 | 52:03
Watch 48:46
The Wheelhouse
Puerto Rican music and politics are tightly linked. A new Yale course on Bad Bunny explores why
Today on The Wheelhouse, how politics and music intersect on the island next door.
Episode: S1 E35 | 48:46
Watch 52:04
The Wheelhouse
That’s a wrap: CT lawmakers react to 2025’s legislative session
Lawmakers will press forward amid a foggy federal funding landscape.
Episode: S1 E34 | 52:04
Watch 52:05
The Wheelhouse
The 2025 CT legislative session wraps today. Will the guardrails hold?
Today on the Wheelhouse, a preview of the last day of regular lawmaking in Connecticut.
Episode: S1 E33 | 52:05
Watch 52:05
The Wheelhouse
Crisis on campus: The future of higher education
We look at how the future of higher education will impact Connecticut’s economy, workforce and more.
Episode: S1 E30 | 52:05
Watch 52:04
The Wheelhouse
A focus on trans rights amid efforts to erase their identity
We examine the policies aimed towards erasure of the rights of Transgender Americans.
Episode: S1 E29 | 52:04
