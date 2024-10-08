© 2024 Connecticut Public

Examine the priorities of a politically diverse Latino electorate in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election in some of the most hotly contested battleground states, including Arizona, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania as well as California and Florida.

Watch 5:04
Black, Latino and American: An Afro-Latina Voter
Keyanna Ortiz-Cedeño, an Afro-Latina voter, reflects on identity and the “Latino Vote.”
Special: 5:04
Watch 56:27
VOCES: Latino Vote 2024
Examine the priorities of a politically diverse Latino electorate for the 2024 election.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 56:27
Watch 5:22
The Latino Vote at the DNC
Excitement or Concern? A look at an historic Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 5:22
Latest Episodes
Watch 56:27
Examine the priorities of a politically diverse Latino electorate for the 2024 election.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 56:27
Extras
Watch 3:47
A First-Time Voter’s Complicated Path Navigating Family and Politics
Jerry Reyes, a first time voter, is a registered Republican, and is voting for Trump.
Special: 3:47
Watch 4:11
How a Puerto Rican Auto Shop in Philly Views the 2024 Election
In North Philadelphia, an auto shop serves as a respectful and playful political forum.
Special: 4:11
Watch 2:05
The Economy's Influence on the Latino Vote
The economy has hit small Latino businesses hard and for many business owners.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 2:05
Watch 2:49
From the Womb, to the Tomb
Latino evangelicals have a nuanced approach when it comes to immigration.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 2:49
Watch 3:48
The Issues that Matter to a Future Voter
At age 17, future voter Francisco’s story shows the evolving dynamics of the youth vote.
Special: 3:48
Watch 1:40
Extended Trailer
Examine the priorities of a politically diverse Latino electorate for the 2024 election.
Preview: S2024 E1 | 1:40
