Catherine Shen puts Connecticut in context, Where We Live, Connecticut Public Radio's morning talk show. Where We Live is a place to hear fascinating, informed and in-depth conversations and stories that go beyond news headlines. We start local but we take time to explore domestic and international issues and consider how they impact us here at home.

Watch 48:18
Where We Live
A check-in with Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont
Governor Ned Lamont joins Where We Live for a conversation on the 2023 legislative session
Special: 48:18
Watch 52:14
Where We Live
Interview with George Logan (R), Candidate for District 5
Lucy Nalpathanchil interviews Republican challenger in the 5th district, George Logan.
Special: 52:14
Watch 52:00
Where We Live
Interview with Rob Hotaling (I), Candidate for Governor
Where We Live interviews Rob Hotaling, endorsed candidate for the Independent Party of CT.
Special: 52:00
Extras
Watch 52:01
Where We Live
Interview with Jahana Hayes (D), Candidate for District 5
Lucy Nalpathanchil talks to incumbent Democrat, Rep Jahana Hayes.
Special: 52:01
Watch 51:59
Where We Live
Interview with Ned Lamont (D), Candidate for Governor
Incumbent Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont discusses his campaign.
Special: 51:59
Watch 52:00
Where We Live
Interview with Bob Stefanowski (R), Candidate for Governor
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski discusses his campaign.
Special: 52:00
