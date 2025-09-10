© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Local health officials scramble amid a push from RFK Jr. to ‘Make America Healthy Again’

Season 1 Episode 43 | 51m 57s

Today on The Wheelhouse, we ask public health officials in Connecticut how they’re preparing for the next pandemic and their thoughts on the future of health policy amid a nationwide movement to “Make America Healthy Again.”

Aired: 09/09/25
Latest Episodes
Watch 51:28
The Wheelhouse
As ICE sweeps through CT, Sen. Chris Murphy wonders what else Trump has in store for the state
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy weighs in on the federal crackdown on immigration.
Episode: S1 E42 | 51:28
Watch 52:02
The Wheelhouse
As the school year starts, budget battles loom
We break down how CT’s delegation is tackling the federal budget and what it means for schools.
Episode: S1 E41 | 52:02
Watch 52:05
The Wheelhouse
What role will age play in the 2026 elections? And how are CT officials protecting our water?
As 2026 races take shape, Connecticut’s aging delegation is already part of the conversation.
Episode: S1 E40 | 52:05
Watch 52:01
The Wheelhouse
Flipping through their feelings: From ‘hopeful’ to ‘nervous’, Gen Z shares their political views
Talking about and to Gen Z’ers about what makes them tick politically.
Episode: S1 E39 | 52:01
Watch 52:08
The Wheelhouse
Analyzing CT lawmakers political will amid an affordable housing deadlock
What’s next for affordable housing legislation in Connecticut?
Episode: S1 E38 | 52:08
Watch 51:48
The Wheelhouse
Breaking down the future of CT’s social safety net following passage of Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’
We dig into how the “big beautiful bill” will impact SNAP and Medicaid benefits in Connecticut.
Episode: S1 E37 | 51:48
Watch 52:03
The Wheelhouse
CT Gov. Ned Lamont addresses controversial housing veto, shares thoughts on running for a third term
Gov. Ned Lamont talks about his controversial housing legislation veto, and more.
Episode: S1 E36 | 52:03
Watch 48:46
The Wheelhouse
Puerto Rican music and politics are tightly linked. A new Yale course on Bad Bunny explores why
Today on The Wheelhouse, how politics and music intersect on the island next door.
Episode: S1 E35 | 48:46
Watch 52:04
The Wheelhouse
That’s a wrap: CT lawmakers react to 2025’s legislative session
Lawmakers will press forward amid a foggy federal funding landscape.
Episode: S1 E34 | 52:04
Watch 52:05
The Wheelhouse
The 2025 CT legislative session wraps today. Will the guardrails hold?
Today on the Wheelhouse, a preview of the last day of regular lawmaking in Connecticut.
Episode: S1 E33 | 52:05