The Wheelhouse

Inside the effort to quantify racial profiling in law enforcement

Season 1 Episode 49 | 52m 05s

Researchers at the University of Connecticut say Black people face disproportionate rates of police use-of-force in Connecticut, and a significant share of those incidents involve someone in mental health distress. What reforms can state lawmakers take to ensure better policing?

Aired: 10/21/25
Latest Episodes
Watch 48:31
The Wheelhouse
The S-word: What does ‘socialism’ mean in modern American politics?
We wade through complicated political waters to examine socialism’s history and complex ideology.
Episode: S1 E48 | 48:31
Watch 43:58
The Wheelhouse
'It's not always beautiful,' but CT college students still want civil debate
Students on opposite sides of the political aisle discuss how they’re working to respect each other.
Episode: S1 E47 | 43:58
Watch 52:01
The Wheelhouse
We got next: CT lawmakers warn WNBA to stay out of Sun negotiations
Is political pressure enough to keep the Connecticut Sun in the state?
Episode: S1 E46 | 52:01
Watch 52:00
The Wheelhouse
Investment in child care is the ‘hard part,’ but Beth Bye says CT is about to reap the benefits
The architect of CT’s child care endowment program discusses when families can expect relief.
Episode: S1 E45 | 52:00
Watch 52:02
The Wheelhouse
Federal tax credits incentivizing green energy are expiring. Here’s what you need to know.
As the federal government rolls back clean energy investment, state officials are responding.
Episode: S1 E44 | 52:02
Watch 51:57
The Wheelhouse
Local health officials scramble amid a push from RFK Jr. to ‘Make America Healthy Again’
The CDC is losing some of its best scientists. What does that mean for health in Connecticut?
Episode: S1 E43 | 51:57
Watch 51:28
The Wheelhouse
As ICE sweeps through CT, Sen. Chris Murphy wonders what else Trump has in store for the state
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy weighs in on the federal crackdown on immigration.
Episode: S1 E42 | 51:28
Watch 52:02
The Wheelhouse
As the school year starts, budget battles loom
We break down how CT’s delegation is tackling the federal budget and what it means for schools.
Episode: S1 E41 | 52:02
Watch 52:05
The Wheelhouse
What role will age play in the 2026 elections? And how are CT officials protecting our water?
As 2026 races take shape, Connecticut’s aging delegation is already part of the conversation.
Episode: S1 E40 | 52:05
Watch 52:01
The Wheelhouse
Flipping through their feelings: From ‘hopeful’ to ‘nervous’, Gen Z shares their political views
Talking about and to Gen Z’ers about what makes them tick politically.
Episode: S1 E39 | 52:01