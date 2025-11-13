Behind the apron: What social media's 'trad wife' trend says about today's politics

Extras
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Can Eliza have it all? Season 6 premieres on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8/7c.
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Latest Episodes
Hear expert advice to help you sort through the rhetoric on your way to the checkout counter.
State lawmakers faced pressure during CT’s recent two-day special session. How did they respond?
A community organizer and a political science professor discuss getting involved in activism.
The latest on municipal election results, including the race for a mayor in New Britain.
We discuss how political violence continues to reverberate throughout the United States.
What reforms can Connecticut lawmakers take to ensure better policing?
We wade through complicated political waters to examine socialism’s history and complex ideology.
Students on opposite sides of the political aisle discuss how they’re working to respect each other.
Is political pressure enough to keep the Connecticut Sun in the state?
The architect of CT’s child care endowment program discusses when families can expect relief.