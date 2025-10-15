The S-word: What does ‘socialism’ mean in modern American politics?

Extras
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Historian Stephen Conway. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Christopher Brown. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Jane Kamensky. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, a new six-part, 12-hour documentary from Ken Burns.
