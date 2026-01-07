Blumenthal calls federal loan caps for prospective nurse practitioners and doctors ‘stupid’

Extras
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Latest Episodes
Before the New Year, the Wheelhouse reviews some of the major themes that bubbled up in 2025.
What does the “trad wives” movement reveal about our current politics and culture wars?
Hear expert advice to help you sort through the rhetoric on your way to the checkout counter.
State lawmakers faced pressure during CT’s recent two-day special session. How did they respond?
A community organizer and a political science professor discuss getting involved in activism.
The latest on municipal election results, including the race for a mayor in New Britain.
We discuss how political violence continues to reverberate throughout the United States.
What reforms can Connecticut lawmakers take to ensure better policing?
We wade through complicated political waters to examine socialism’s history and complex ideology.
Students on opposite sides of the political aisle discuss how they’re working to respect each other.