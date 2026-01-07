© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Blumenthal calls federal loan caps for prospective nurse practitioners and doctors ‘stupid’

Season 2 Episode 1 | 51m 59s

The federal Republican tax and spending plan has ramifications for students seeking professional degrees in 2026 and beyond. There will be caps on federal loans for prospective nurse practitioners and doctors, a move U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) calls “stupid” as he said there’s already a shortage of nurses in the field.

Aired: 01/06/26
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:04
The Wheelhouse
2025: A special Wheelhouse year-in-review
Before the New Year, the Wheelhouse reviews some of the major themes that bubbled up in 2025.
Episode: S1 E56 | 52:04
Watch 51:58
The Wheelhouse
Behind the apron: What social media's 'trad wife' trend says about today's politics
What does the “trad wives” movement reveal about our current politics and culture wars?
Episode: S1 E55 | 51:58
Watch 52:00
The Wheelhouse
Tariffs and sticker shock: exploring how politics are hitting your shopping cart
Hear expert advice to help you sort through the rhetoric on your way to the checkout counter.
Episode: S1 E54 | 52:00
Watch 52:01
The Wheelhouse
All in 2 days work: CT lawmakers clock in for busy special session
State lawmakers faced pressure during CT’s recent two-day special session. How did they respond?
Episode: S1 E53 | 52:01
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
What community engagement offers CT residents at a time when they’re fed up with their government
A community organizer and a political science professor discuss getting involved in activism.
Episode: S1 E52 | 52:06
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
What to know about the 2025 municipal elections in Connecticut
The latest on municipal election results, including the race for a mayor in New Britain.
Episode: S1 E51 | 52:06
Watch 52:01
The Wheelhouse
As more Americans embrace political violence, what can be done to avoid it?
We discuss how political violence continues to reverberate throughout the United States.
Episode: S1 E50 | 52:01
Watch 52:05
The Wheelhouse
Inside the effort to quantify racial profiling in law enforcement
What reforms can Connecticut lawmakers take to ensure better policing?
Episode: S1 E49 | 52:05
Watch 48:31
The Wheelhouse
The S-word: What does ‘socialism’ mean in modern American politics?
We wade through complicated political waters to examine socialism’s history and complex ideology.
Episode: S1 E48 | 48:31
Watch 43:58
The Wheelhouse
'It's not always beautiful,' but CT college students still want civil debate
Students on opposite sides of the political aisle discuss how they’re working to respect each other.
Episode: S1 E47 | 43:58