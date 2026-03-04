The latest on Iran and why CT student protests matter

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Cyril and Rosalind discuss his upcoming divorce.
Cyril asks Rosalind to go away for the weekend.
Rosalind surprises Cyril when he shares his plans for their weekend away.
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
The Turner children are hard at work planning their time capsule.
Everyone is talking about the time capsule, including the women of Nonnatus House.
Sister Catherine finds the perfect way to ensure Nonnatus House is never forgotten.
Phyllis shares a touching time capsule message with Miss Higgins.
Rosalind faces a troubling domestic issue as Joyce befriends a single mother with placenta previa.
If a GOP plan to overhaul federal voting laws passes, how would it impact the 2026 midterms?
Inside the legislative effort to keep cell phones out of Connecticut classrooms.
Lawmakers preview how they will work together to address federal funding cuts.
“Suffs,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about history-making women, is coming to Hartford.
As Americans and ICE agents clash, accountability and transparency might be harder to come by.
How is the current Republican administration marking MLK Day? What does it mean for Black history?
2026 grads face capped loans thanks to funding cuts in the federal Republican tax and spending plan.
Before the New Year, the Wheelhouse reviews some of the major themes that bubbled up in 2025.
What does the “trad wives” movement reveal about our current politics and culture wars?
Hear expert advice to help you sort through the rhetoric on your way to the checkout counter.