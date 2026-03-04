© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

The latest on Iran and why CT student protests matter

Season 2 Episode 8 | 52m 06s

The demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement are happening in places like Hartford, Tampa and Northern Virginia in the weeks since federal agents killed two Americans in Minneapolis. This hour, we’re discussing student protests and other ways young people are engaging in civics. We'll also get the latest on the developing conflict in Iran and the Middle East.

Aired: 03/03/26
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
The debate over a plan to ‘SAVE America’ is heating up
If a GOP plan to overhaul federal voting laws passes, how would it impact the 2026 midterms?
Episode: S2 E7 | 52:06
Watch 52:08
The Wheelhouse
‘Smartphones make you stupid’: CT governor wants ‘bell to bell’ cell phone ban
Inside the legislative effort to keep cell phones out of Connecticut classrooms.
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:08
Watch 52:04
The Wheelhouse
Is compromise possible? CT lawmakers hopeful as 2026 session begins
Lawmakers preview how they will work together to address federal funding cuts.
Episode: S2 E5 | 52:04
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
In Tony Award-winning 'Suffs,' fight for the 19th Amendment sings
“Suffs,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about history-making women, is coming to Hartford.
Episode: S2 E4 | 52:06
Watch 52:02
The Wheelhouse
ICE enforcement and how the people are responding in 2026
As Americans and ICE agents clash, accountability and transparency might be harder to come by.
Episode: S2 E3 | 52:02
Watch 52:09
The Wheelhouse
Americans honored MLK Day for 40 years. Is 2026 different?
How is the current Republican administration marking MLK Day? What does it mean for Black history?
Episode: S2 E2 | 52:09
Watch 51:59
The Wheelhouse
Blumenthal calls federal loan caps for prospective nurse practitioners and doctors ‘stupid’
2026 grads face capped loans thanks to funding cuts in the federal Republican tax and spending plan.
Episode: S2 E1 | 51:59
Watch 52:04
The Wheelhouse
2025: A special Wheelhouse year-in-review
Before the New Year, the Wheelhouse reviews some of the major themes that bubbled up in 2025.
Episode: S1 E56 | 52:04
Watch 51:58
The Wheelhouse
Behind the apron: What social media's 'trad wife' trend says about today's politics
What does the “trad wives” movement reveal about our current politics and culture wars?
Episode: S1 E55 | 51:58
Watch 52:00
The Wheelhouse
Tariffs and sticker shock: exploring how politics are hitting your shopping cart
Hear expert advice to help you sort through the rhetoric on your way to the checkout counter.
Episode: S1 E54 | 52:00