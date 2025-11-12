What community engagement offers CT residents at a time when they’re fed up with their government

Extras
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Can Eliza have it all? Season 6 premieres on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8/7c.
Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
Dr. Mulli’s journey shows how love, faith, and service can transform lives and communities.
Dennis Haysbert finds faith, joy, and purpose in this moving Christmas behind the scenes clip.
Behind the scenes with Ruthie Ann Miles—music, memories, and Christmas soul.
Latest Episodes
The latest on municipal election results, including the race for a mayor in New Britain.
We discuss how political violence continues to reverberate throughout the United States.
What reforms can Connecticut lawmakers take to ensure better policing?
We wade through complicated political waters to examine socialism’s history and complex ideology.
Students on opposite sides of the political aisle discuss how they’re working to respect each other.
Is political pressure enough to keep the Connecticut Sun in the state?
The architect of CT’s child care endowment program discusses when families can expect relief.
As the federal government rolls back clean energy investment, state officials are responding.
The CDC is losing some of its best scientists. What does that mean for health in Connecticut?
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy weighs in on the federal crackdown on immigration.