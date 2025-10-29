© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

As more Americans embrace political violence, what can be done to avoid it?

Season 1 Episode 50 | 52m 01s

Political violence is a small fraction of violent crime in the U.S. But a new survey shows more Americans think it may be necessary to get the country back on track.

Aired: 10/28/25
Extras
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Preview: S40 E1 | 2:09
Watch 0:31
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir: Hope of the Season
Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
Preview: S2025 E1 | 0:31
Watch 0:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Snowflake Day Sing Along!- :30
Snowflake Day Sing Along- :30
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
FRONTLINE
"2,000 Meters to Andriivka" - Preview
A stunning portrayal of war in the trenches from the Oscar®-winning team behind 20 Days in Mariupol.
Preview: S2025 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:20
The American Revolution
'We Would Not Have Had a Country Without Him'
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:20
The American Revolution
Inside Look: Making The American Revolution
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
Special:
Watch 3:57
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Finding Facts
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
Clip: 3:57
Watch 3:37
The American Revolution
Inside Look | People Just Like Us
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Clip: 3:37
Watch 6:29
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Making the Revolution
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Clip: 6:29
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'The American Revolution Changed The World'
Historian Stephen Conway. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:05
The Wheelhouse
Inside the effort to quantify racial profiling in law enforcement
What reforms can Connecticut lawmakers take to ensure better policing?
Episode: S1 E49 | 52:05
Watch 48:31
The Wheelhouse
The S-word: What does ‘socialism’ mean in modern American politics?
We wade through complicated political waters to examine socialism’s history and complex ideology.
Episode: S1 E48 | 48:31
Watch 43:58
The Wheelhouse
'It's not always beautiful,' but CT college students still want civil debate
Students on opposite sides of the political aisle discuss how they’re working to respect each other.
Episode: S1 E47 | 43:58
Watch 52:01
The Wheelhouse
We got next: CT lawmakers warn WNBA to stay out of Sun negotiations
Is political pressure enough to keep the Connecticut Sun in the state?
Episode: S1 E46 | 52:01
Watch 52:00
The Wheelhouse
Investment in child care is the ‘hard part,’ but Beth Bye says CT is about to reap the benefits
The architect of CT’s child care endowment program discusses when families can expect relief.
Episode: S1 E45 | 52:00
Watch 52:02
The Wheelhouse
Federal tax credits incentivizing green energy are expiring. Here’s what you need to know.
As the federal government rolls back clean energy investment, state officials are responding.
Episode: S1 E44 | 52:02
Watch 51:57
The Wheelhouse
Local health officials scramble amid a push from RFK Jr. to ‘Make America Healthy Again’
The CDC is losing some of its best scientists. What does that mean for health in Connecticut?
Episode: S1 E43 | 51:57
Watch 51:28
The Wheelhouse
As ICE sweeps through CT, Sen. Chris Murphy wonders what else Trump has in store for the state
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy weighs in on the federal crackdown on immigration.
Episode: S1 E42 | 51:28
Watch 52:02
The Wheelhouse
As the school year starts, budget battles loom
We break down how CT’s delegation is tackling the federal budget and what it means for schools.
Episode: S1 E41 | 52:02
Watch 52:05
The Wheelhouse
What role will age play in the 2026 elections? And how are CT officials protecting our water?
As 2026 races take shape, Connecticut’s aging delegation is already part of the conversation.
Episode: S1 E40 | 52:05