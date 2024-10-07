© 2024 Connecticut Public

Velvet

The Seamstress

Season 1 Episode 2 | 1hr 16m 56s

Ana and Alberto learn Don Rafael has died. Now the managing director of Velvet, Alberto must share his inheritance with Dona Gloria and Patricia.

Aired: 10/03/24
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:13:57
Velvet
Compassionate Lies
When Cristina sees Alberto and Ana together, her worst fears seem to be confirmed.
Episode: S1 E14 | 1:13:57
Watch 1:20:18
Velvet
Night of the Queen
Cristina’s wedding dress disappears. Tension flares between Max and Dona Blanca.
Episode: S1 E15 | 1:20:18
Watch 1:24:29
Velvet
Countdown
The big day has come. Alberto receives a mysterious letter.
Episode: S1 E16 | 1:24:29
Watch 1:13:08
Velvet
Butterfly Wings
When Don Rafael presents his latest collection, his son returns from his studies abroad.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:13:08
Watch 1:13:23
Velvet
Stay Away from Me
Velvet is on the verge of bankruptcy. Don Gerardo offers to save Velvet, but at what cost?
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:13:23
Watch 1:13:01
Velvet
In Between Two Women
Ana and Cristina search for the perfect gift for Alberto’s birthday.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:13:01
Watch 1:15:01
Velvet
Paris
When Alberto and Ana join Raúl on a trip to Paris, Cristina shows up unexpectedly.
Episode: S1 E7 | 1:15:01
Watch 1:12:55
Velvet
Nothing Is That Easy
Alberto hopes the new collection will be a major success so he can pay off Don Gerardo.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:12:55
Watch 1:13:08
Velvet
The Designer
Alberto pursues his affair with Ana and Pedro’s girlfriend falls for Alberto’s assistant.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:13:08
Watch 1:13:38
Velvet
The Day After
Ana feels certain Cristina is Alberto’s true love. Dona Blanca discovers Max’s identity.
Episode: S1 E8 | 1:13:38