The local ice cream shops that melt our hearts

Connecticut loves its ice cream shops. We asked Connecticut Public listeners to share their favorite ice cream shops with us via email and social media. Thank you for your shout-outs! We’ve compiled those recommendations here. Also on the list are the many favorite ice cream shops mentioned by the Seasoned team and guests Craig Behun ( @icecreamtour on Instagram) and Shahan Kukreja, co-owner of Micro Creamery in Woodbridge and Milford.

Listen to the episode: The scoop on Connecticut’s best local ice cream shops

* Indicates the shop was recommended by show guests and/or the Seasoned Team during the opening segment of the show.

Fairfield County

Ferris Acres Creamery , Newtown, CT*

Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe , Ridgefield, CT*

Dr. Mike’s Ice Cream , Bethel, CT*

El Bacio , Danbury, CT*

The Farmer's Cow Calfé & Creamery , Bridgeport, Southport, Unionville, and Willimantic, CT

Frisbies Dairy Barn at Maple Hill Farms , Bloomfield, CT*

Lindsay’s Handmade Ice Cream , Norwalk, CT*

Oronoque Farm , Shelton, CT*

Plasko’s Farm Creamery & Cafe , Trumbull, CT*

Rich Farm Ice Cream , Brookfield, Bristol, Middlefield, and Oxford, CT*

Hartford County

A.C. Petersen Farms , West Hartford, CT

Arethusa Farm , West Hartford, Bantam, and New Haven, CT*

Bloom Hill Farm , Bloomfield, Hartford, and New Britain, CT

Canton Creamery , Canton, CT*

Collins Creamery , Enfield, CT

Grassroots Ice Cream , Granby and New Milford, CT*

Hilltop Farm , Suffield, CT

J. Foster Ice Cream , Avon, CT

Main Street Creamery & Cafe , Wethersfield, CT

Mortensen Dairy Ice Cream , Newington, CT

Rich Farm Ice Cream , Bristol, Middlefield, Brookfield, and Oxford, CT*

Robb’s Farm Ice Cream Shop , South Glastonbury, CT

Shady Glen Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlor, Manchester, CT

Tulmeadow Farm Store , West Simsbury, CT*

Litchfield County

Arethusa Farm , Bantam, New Haven, and West Hartford, CT*

Grassroots Ice Cream , New Milford and Granby, CT*

The Farmer's Cow Calfé & Creamery , Bridgeport, Southport, Unionville, and Willimantic, CT

Peaches 'N Cream , Litchfield, CT*

Middlesex County

Cromwell Creamery , Cromwell, CT

HK Dairy Barn , Higganum, CT

Honeycone Craft Ice Cream , Chester, CT*

Rich Farm Ice Cream , Middlefield, Bristol, Brookfield, and Oxford, CT*

Tall Man Ice Cream , Cromwell, CT

New Haven County

Arethusa Farm , New Haven, Bantam, and West Hartford, CT*

Ashley’s Ice Cream , New Haven, Hamden, Guilford, Branford, Madison, CT*

Bill’s Carousel , New Haven, CT

Big Dipper , Prospect, CT*

Buck's Ice Cream , Milford, CT

Elena’s on Orange , New Haven, CT

Kelly’s Kone Connection , Hamden, CT*

Les’s Dairy Bar , Meriden, CT*

Old Bishop Farm , Cheshire, CT*

Paleteria Rey Azteca , New Haven and Wallingford, CT

Rich Farm Ice Cream , Oxford, Brookfield, Bristol, and Middlefield, CT*

Sweet Claude’s Ice Cream , Cheshire, CT*

Sweet Cream’s Ice Cream , Wallingford, CT

Walnut Beach Creamery , Milford, CT

Wentworth Homemade Ice Cream , Hamden, CT*

New London County

Buttonwood Farm Ice Cream , Griswold, CT*

Mel's Downtown Creamery , Colchester, CT

Michael’s Dairy , New London, CT

Mystic Drawbridge Ice Cream , Mystic, CT*

Mystic Sweets & Ice Cream Shoppe , Mystic, CT*

Old Lyme Ice Cream Shoppe and Café , Old Lyme, CT

Salem Valley Farms Ice Cream , Rocky Hill and Salem, CT*

Tony D's Craft Creamery , Niantic, CT

Tolland County

Fish Family Farm Creamery , Bolton, CT*

Kloters Ice Cream Barn , Ellington, CT

Stearns Farm Stand , Storrs, CT

UConn Dairy Bar , Storrs, CT*

Windham County

Buck's Soft Serve , Woodstock Valley, CT

The Farmer's Cow Calfé & Creamery , Willimantic, Bridgeport, Southport, and Unionville, CT

The Ice Box , Brooklyn, CT